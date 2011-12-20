(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our opinion, Russia-based Bank OBRAZOVANIE has a moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, a weak risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating to Bank OBRAZOVANIE.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank's business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based Bank OBRAZOVANIE. The outlook is stable. At the same time, a 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating was assigned to Bank OBRAZOVANIE.

The ratings on Russia-based Bank OBRAZOVANIE reflect its 'bb' anchor, as well as our view of the bank's "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings and risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is 'b-'.

Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia is 'bb', based on Russia's economic risk score of '7'and industry risk score of '7'.

Our assessment of Bank OBRAZOVANIE's business position as "moderate" balances the bank's small size and niche business position with its relationship-driven customer base of educational and related institutions and favorable management track record. We assess the bank's capital and earnings as "weak", reflecting a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification in the 4%-5% range over the next 12-18 months. We assess Bank OBRAZOVANIE's risk position as "weak", mostly due to what we consider to be extremely high single-name concentrations. The top 20 borrowers represented as much as 57% of the loan book and 5x adjusted total equity (ATE) as of June 30, 2011.

Our assessment of Bank OBRAZOVANIE's funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate" balance the bank's quite concentrated, though relatively stable, depositor base against its adequate liquidity buffer.

Bank OBRAZOVANIE is owned by several private individuals. The issuer credit rating does not include any notches for extraordinary parental support, which, we believe, is uncertain. We consider the bank to be of 'low' systemic importance and do not give any uplift to the rating for extraordinary government support.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Bank OBRAZOVANIE's business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

We would consider a downgrade if the bank's asset quality deteriorated and significantly pressured profitability and capitalization, reflected in a RAC ratio before adjustments below 3%, or if the current adequate liquidity cushion reduced significantly. A significant trading loss would also be a negative rating factor.

Even though we consider the possibility remote, we would consider an upgrade if the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments rose to more than 7%, or if Bank OBRAZOVANIE significantly improved loan-portfolio diversification by reducing the ratio of the top-20 borrowers to ATE to a level closer to that of peers while maintaining adequate asset quality and liquidity.

