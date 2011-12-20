(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
-- In our opinion, Russia-based Bank OBRAZOVANIE has a
moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, a weak
risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term
counterparty credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale
rating to Bank OBRAZOVANIE.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
bank's business and financial profile will remain relatively
unchanged over the next 12 months.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
assigned its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings to Russia-based Bank OBRAZOVANIE. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, a 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale
rating was assigned to Bank OBRAZOVANIE.
The ratings on Russia-based Bank OBRAZOVANIE reflect its
'bb' anchor, as well as our view of the bank's "moderate"
business position, "weak" capital and earnings and risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our
criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is
'b-'.
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment economic and industry risk scores to determine a
bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in
Russia is 'bb', based on Russia's economic risk score of '7'and
industry risk score of '7'.
Our assessment of Bank OBRAZOVANIE's business position as
"moderate" balances the bank's small size and niche business
position with its relationship-driven customer base of
educational and related institutions and favorable management
track record. We assess the bank's capital and earnings as
"weak", reflecting a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
before adjustments for diversification in the 4%-5% range over
the next 12-18 months. We assess Bank OBRAZOVANIE's risk
position as "weak", mostly due to what we consider to be
extremely high single-name concentrations. The top 20 borrowers
represented as much as 57% of the loan book and 5x adjusted
total equity (ATE) as of June 30, 2011.
Our assessment of Bank OBRAZOVANIE's funding as "average"
and liquidity as "adequate" balance the bank's quite
concentrated, though relatively stable, depositor base against
its adequate liquidity buffer.
Bank OBRAZOVANIE is owned by several private individuals.
The issuer credit rating does not include any notches for
extraordinary parental support, which, we believe, is uncertain.
We consider the bank to be of 'low' systemic importance and do
not give any uplift to the rating for extraordinary government
support.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Bank OBRAZOVANIE's
business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged
over the next 12 months.
We would consider a downgrade if the bank's asset quality
deteriorated and significantly pressured profitability and
capitalization, reflected in a RAC ratio before adjustments
below 3%, or if the current adequate liquidity cushion reduced
significantly. A significant trading loss would also be a
negative rating factor.
Even though we consider the possibility remote, we would
consider an upgrade if the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments
rose to more than 7%, or if Bank OBRAZOVANIE significantly
improved loan-portfolio diversification by reducing the ratio of
the top-20 borrowers to ATE to a level closer to that of peers
while maintaining adequate asset quality and liquidity.
