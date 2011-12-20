(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance, applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and our corporate cash flow and synthetic CDO criteria.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on F.A.B. CBO 2002-1's class A-1, A-2, and B notes.

-- F.A.B. CBO 2002-1 is a CDO of ABS transaction backed primarily by European mezzanine and subordinated corporate CDOs, as well as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and it is currently amortizing.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on F.A.B. CBO 2002-1 B.V.'s class A-1, A-2, and B notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction, applying our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010) and our updated corporate cash flow and synthetic CDO criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Since our last review in December 2009, we have observed a negative rating migration of the performing assets, marked by a noticeable increase of 'B' and 'CCC-' rated assets. The decline in credit quality and the application of our updated corporate cash flow criteria to assets with corporate exposure (collateralized loan obligations and synthetic collateralized debt obligations account for 32% of the current portfolio) have led to higher scenario default rates generated by our CDO Evaluator.

At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has significantly increased due to the amortization of class A-1. Another positive factor in our analysis is the mechanical reduction of the weighted-average life of the transaction/portfolio.

Overall and according to our analysis, our ratings appropriately reflect the current levels of credit enhancement and portfolio credit quality in this transaction.

F.A.B. CBO 2002-1 is a CDO of asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction backed primarily by European CDO assets, and residential and commercial mortgage-backed assets. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands, which together account for over 80% of the portfolio. F.A.B. CBO 2002-1 closed in April 2002 and is in its amortization phase.

