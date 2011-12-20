(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based clinical laboratory services company Labco SAS's (Labco) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior secured notes at 'BB-' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3' and the super senior revolving credit facility rating at 'BB' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'.

The affirmations reflect Labco's solid YTD financial performance with revenue, EBITDA and key credit metrics in line with Fitch's expectations. Labco has further demonstrated its ability to gradually de-lever through selective acquisitions, despite slightly declining underlying EBITDA (excluding acquisitions) seen in YTD9M11. Nevertheless, leverage and interest cover credit metrics remain weak for the rating level.

"Labco has improved its credit metrics despite difficult macro-economic conditions, with pricing pressure from government and insurance payers, in its major markets, mitigated by increased volumes and mix," says Malcolm O'Connell, an Associate Director in Fitch's Corporates team. "This underlines the stability of Labco's revenues and profitability," he adds.

The ratings continue to reflect Labco's leading positions in the stable and non-cyclical European clinical laboratory servicing market. This market is underpinned by favourable demographics and socio-economic conditions, albeit with low organic growth. Labco also benefits from its good geographical diversification, which reduces reliance on single country healthcare systems.

Labco's financial risk is considered high for the rating, with LTM Q311 net lease adjusted leverage of 5.1x (pro forma for acquisitions) and FFO interest cover of 1.8x. Despite high EBITDA margins and low working capital investment, Free Cash Flow generation is currently minimal mainly as a result of interest payments. In the near term, this acts as a constraining factor on the ratings.

Reported revenues for 9M11YTD were 11% ahead of the previous year driven mainly by acquisitions but also due to organic growth of 2%. 9M11YTD adjusted EBITDA was 7% ahead although this was mainly due to the impact of acquisitions held back by higher UK start-up costs and increased overheads. Recent weak performance in Iberia is expected to be mitigated in 2012 by increasing volumes, mix and cost savings.

A negative rating action could be driven by net lease adjusted leverage greater than 5.5x and FFO gross interest cover of less than 1.5x (both on a pro forma basis annualising the EBITDA of any acquisitions). In addition, since Labco's ability to source, execute and extract additional cost savings from acquiring laboratories at attractive EBITDA multiples is a key factor underpinning the current rating, a larger acquisition not complying with these parameters could lead to a negative rating action.

Fitch continues to apply a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x, which conservatively is a slight discount to the average EBITDA multiple Labco uses to acquire laboratories in need of restructuring. Recoveries on the senior secured notes remain at the lowest end of Fitch's RR3 range, of 51% to 70%. This provides limited headroom in the recovery rating for additional debt (for further details, see the full rating report on Labco at www.fitchratings.com).