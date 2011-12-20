(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

-- Credit metrics at U.K. pub operator Enterprise Inns PLC (ETI) have continued to weaken over the past 12 months.

-- In addition, the company's liquidity remains under pressure, despite material debt reduction through pub disposals.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on ETI to 'B' from 'B+' and our issue ratings on the senior secured bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'.

-- The negative outlook reflects continued pressures on U.K. consumers' discretionary spending, ongoing structural issues in the tenanted pub sector, and our view that ETI will be reliant on further pub sales to meet debt amortization requirements and successfully refinance bank facilities in 2013.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. tenanted public house (pub) operator Enterprise Inns PLC (ETI, the company) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on the company's five senior secured bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery rating of '1' on these bonds is unchanged, reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default.

The downgrades reflect an increase in ETI's consolidated Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage in the financial year to Sept. 30, 2011, and our view that the company's liquidity position is under pressure despite ongoing disposal-funded debt repayments. The downgrades also reflect the tight headroom under ETI's bank covenants, the threat of a future dividend lock-up at ETI's Unique Pub Finance Co. PLC (Unique) securitization materially reducing ETI's solo earnings, as well as rising lease liabilities as a result of sale-and-leasebacks.

In financial year 2011, the company repaid GBP222 million of bank debt and reduced the balances on its Unique bonds by GBP71 million using net proceeds from property sales. Nevertheless, adjusted consolidated net debt to EBITDA rose further to 8.6x on Sept. 30, 2011, from 8.4x one year earlier. More positively, ETI's solo EBITDA interest coverage was stable at 2.66x over the same period.

ETI's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile is unlikely to improve in the next 12 months, in our view. For the financial year to Sept. 30, 2012, we anticipate a mid-single-digit fall in ETI's revenues, with adjusted EBITDA down by nearly 10%. Declines in revenues and EBITDA are primarily the result of the company's pub disposals. We anticipate that the trading performance of the substantive estate will stabilize in the period, but we see low-single-digit negative like-for-like sales across the whole estate. Our base-case assumptions take into account pressure on U.K. consumers' disposable incomes, low consumer confidence, and the possibility of a further deterioration in the U.K. macroeconomic environment.

In our view, ETI's earnings are likely to remain under pressure due to adverse consumer spending trends in 2012, as well as to continuing disposals. Furthermore, the outlook reflects ETI's tight headroom under bank covenants, and our view that weaker credit metrics could persist for some time despite ongoing debt repayments from disposals. We view the sale-and-leasebacks as at best neutral for ETI's lease-adjusted credit metrics. Poorer trading conditions than we anticipate and any shortfalls in anticipated disposal proceeds could adversely affect the company's ability to finance debt amortizations, Unique dividend payments, and covenant compliance. Limited headroom under the Unique dividend lock-up threshold could have implications for ETI's future covenant compliance under its bank facilities.

We could lower the ratings if liquidity were to weaken further or if solo EBITDA interest coverage were to drop to less than 2x. This could result from deterioration in operating performance, Unique entering dividend lock-up, or an inability to refinance bank facilities. In our opinion, rating upside is currently minimal.

