(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings expects the U.S. Beverage sector to have a mostly stable outlook in 2012 despite the potential risk of transactional events.

Fitch forecasts that credit statistics will improve in 2012 as companies' operating incomes grow. As commodity pricing moderates, Fitch expects non-alcoholic beverage companies to experience margin expansion in the second half of 2012 along with slightly higher volume growth.

Alcoholic beverage companies within Fitch's rated universe have reduced debt materially, and forecasted operating income growth will lead to even better credit metrics. Upgrades are possible for the alcoholic beverage companies if they sustain credit profiles commensurate with higher rating categories.

While Fitch's rated universe consists of mature companies in a mature industry that historically have been reluctant to issue equity to fund acquisitions, the agency believes acquisitions that are unpredictable in size, frequency or funding may pose additional risk for ratings, particularly if those events initiate an arms race of acquisitions among competitors.

Negative rating action could also result from shareholder-friendly activities such as large debt-financed share buyback programs, which may push leverage higher if undertaken to a significant degree.

The full report, '2012 Outlook: U.S. Beverages,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'

The following is a list of Fitch-rated issuers and their current Issuer Default Ratings:

--Beam, Inc. ('BBB-'; Outlook Positive)

--The Coca-Cola Company ('A+'; Outlook Stable)

--Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. ('BBB+'; Outlook Stable)

--Constellation Brands, Inc. ('BB'; Outlook Stable)

--PepsiCo, Inc. ('A'; Outlook Stable)