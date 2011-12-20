(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dover Corporation's (NYSE: DOV) long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings at 'A' and its short-term IDR and commercial paper (CP)
ratings at 'F1'. A full rating list is shown below.
Dover's ratings are supported by solid free cash flow, diverse business
portfolio, and leading competitive positions at most businesses. Fitch believes
Dover's ability to generate strong cash flow from operations will continue to
contribute to the company's stability during uncertain economic times.
Fitch also believes further improvement in operating results could be realized
as Dover continues to work on aligning strategies within the businesses. Results
should benefit from the centralization of functions that will eliminate
redundant costs; improved supply chain channels; and common direction in all the
businesses for planning, decisions, and integration processes. As part of this
effort, the company announced the realignment of its business segments in the
fourth quarter.
Free cash flow after dividends should remain above $500 million again in 2011 as
improvements to cash flow from operations are primarily offset by increases to
working capital, dividends and capital expenditures. Fitch expects the amount of
FCF generated by Dover over the next few years should be enough to fund a
majority of anticipated acquisition spending.
The company continues to focus on key areas of growth including fluid solutions,
product identification and energy. In addition, the company has begun to explore
new growth spaces. Fitch believes the possibility of another significant
acquisition within a few years is likely. The company spent approximately $1.4
billion on acquisitions through the first nine months of 2011.
Dover has solid cash flow generation but weak leverage metrics for its current
ratings. Fitch estimates Dover's leverage ratio should be approximately 1.4
times (x) at year-end. Fitch expects leverage to increase to within a range of
1.5x to 1.7x over the long-term due to increased debt borrowings to fund
discretionary spending. Dover has stated a long-term financial guideline of debt
to capital of 35%. As of Sept. 30, 2011 this ratio was 31%.
Actions that could result in a possible downgrade would be higher than
anticipated leverage over a prolonged period of time or rapid declines in cash
flows. Higher leverage concerns could arise from Dover either increasing debt
significantly without expected declines over a designated period of time.
Leverage rising due to margins rapidly deteriorating without the company making
offsetting debt reductions could also be a cause for concern.
Other risks include a reduction to Dover's financial flexibility in the near
term due to the possibility of further declines in Dover's liquidity from
additional acquisition activity and integration risks. However, largely
offsetting these concerns is the company's consistency in generating solid free
cash flow and proven ability to integrate companies efficiently.
Dover's sales should increase by mid to high single digits in 2012 based upon a
current backlog, market demand and current year acquisition activity. Revenue
grew over 22% over the first nine months of 2011 compared to the same period in
2010, with increases in all of Dover's segments. Fitch expects continued strong
end-market demand for Dover's handset and energy businesses. Emerging markets
should show solid growth in the coming year, but Europe is already beginning to
show signs of weakening results. However, Dover's exposure to Europe is only 17%
of total revenues.
In 2012, margin improvement due to increased volumes could be partially offset
by acquisition costs and higher pension costs. In addition, Dover is likely to
further reduce the number of cyclical, capital intensive businesses within its
portfolio while acquiring higher margin technology businesses. Dover's operating
margins should remain relatively unchanged at 17% in 2011. The company expects
margins to improve to 19% by 2014.
Dover's liquidity profile at Sept. 30, 2011 included $917 million of cash and
full availability of a $1 billion credit line that does not expire until 2016.
Dover's short-term debt outstanding consisted of $1 million of current
maturities. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2015. In
addition, pension contributions to qualified plans are expected to remain near
2011 anticipated levels of approximately $40 million in 2012.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Dover:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Approximately $2.2 billion of debt was outstanding at Sept. 30, 2011.