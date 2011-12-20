(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dover Corporation's (NYSE: DOV) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings at 'A' and its short-term IDR and commercial paper (CP) ratings at 'F1'. A full rating list is shown below.

Dover's ratings are supported by solid free cash flow, diverse business portfolio, and leading competitive positions at most businesses. Fitch believes Dover's ability to generate strong cash flow from operations will continue to contribute to the company's stability during uncertain economic times.

Fitch also believes further improvement in operating results could be realized as Dover continues to work on aligning strategies within the businesses. Results should benefit from the centralization of functions that will eliminate redundant costs; improved supply chain channels; and common direction in all the businesses for planning, decisions, and integration processes. As part of this effort, the company announced the realignment of its business segments in the fourth quarter.

Free cash flow after dividends should remain above $500 million again in 2011 as improvements to cash flow from operations are primarily offset by increases to working capital, dividends and capital expenditures. Fitch expects the amount of FCF generated by Dover over the next few years should be enough to fund a majority of anticipated acquisition spending.

The company continues to focus on key areas of growth including fluid solutions, product identification and energy. In addition, the company has begun to explore new growth spaces. Fitch believes the possibility of another significant acquisition within a few years is likely. The company spent approximately $1.4 billion on acquisitions through the first nine months of 2011.

Dover has solid cash flow generation but weak leverage metrics for its current ratings. Fitch estimates Dover's leverage ratio should be approximately 1.4 times (x) at year-end. Fitch expects leverage to increase to within a range of 1.5x to 1.7x over the long-term due to increased debt borrowings to fund discretionary spending. Dover has stated a long-term financial guideline of debt to capital of 35%. As of Sept. 30, 2011 this ratio was 31%.

Actions that could result in a possible downgrade would be higher than anticipated leverage over a prolonged period of time or rapid declines in cash flows. Higher leverage concerns could arise from Dover either increasing debt significantly without expected declines over a designated period of time. Leverage rising due to margins rapidly deteriorating without the company making offsetting debt reductions could also be a cause for concern.

Other risks include a reduction to Dover's financial flexibility in the near term due to the possibility of further declines in Dover's liquidity from additional acquisition activity and integration risks. However, largely offsetting these concerns is the company's consistency in generating solid free cash flow and proven ability to integrate companies efficiently.

Dover's sales should increase by mid to high single digits in 2012 based upon a current backlog, market demand and current year acquisition activity. Revenue grew over 22% over the first nine months of 2011 compared to the same period in 2010, with increases in all of Dover's segments. Fitch expects continued strong end-market demand for Dover's handset and energy businesses. Emerging markets should show solid growth in the coming year, but Europe is already beginning to show signs of weakening results. However, Dover's exposure to Europe is only 17% of total revenues.

In 2012, margin improvement due to increased volumes could be partially offset by acquisition costs and higher pension costs. In addition, Dover is likely to further reduce the number of cyclical, capital intensive businesses within its portfolio while acquiring higher margin technology businesses. Dover's operating margins should remain relatively unchanged at 17% in 2011. The company expects margins to improve to 19% by 2014.

Dover's liquidity profile at Sept. 30, 2011 included $917 million of cash and full availability of a $1 billion credit line that does not expire until 2016. Dover's short-term debt outstanding consisted of $1 million of current maturities. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2015. In addition, pension contributions to qualified plans are expected to remain near 2011 anticipated levels of approximately $40 million in 2012.

Fitch affirms the following ratings for Dover:

--Long-term IDR at 'A';

--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'A';

--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1';

--Commercial paper at 'F1'.

Approximately $2.2 billion of debt was outstanding at Sept. 30, 2011.