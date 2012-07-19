(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban
Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the Transurban group
(Transurban), is unaffected by the announcement that Transurban has entered into an
exclusive agreement with the New South Wales government for the assessment of a potential
development of a freeway that would connect the Transurban-owned M2 motorway with the F3 freeway
in Sydney.
In our view, timing of this project and Transurban's ultimate involvement are unlikely to be
known for a while. We take comfort from the fact that Transurban has demonstrated in recent
times its commitment to fund new projects and acquisitions in a manner that will support its
rating.