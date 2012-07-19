(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Ltd's
(IRBSD) INR9,803.37m senior project bank loan at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
MIPL is an SPV owned by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRBIDL; 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/Stable) and its wholly owned subsidiary - Ideal Road Builders Pvt Ltd.
The SPV has a 15-year concession (toll collection ending on 10 August 2019) from
the state-owned Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd to upgrade
and operate two parallel roads from Mumbai to Pune: a 111km stretch of National
Highway 4 and the 95km Mumbai Pune Expressway. Tolling on the former commenced
in August 2004 while that on the latter in September 2006.
The affirmation reflects MIPL's demonstrated and continuing ability to generate
strong traffic and revenue from the project corridor. Toll revenue for FY12
(year end March) was INR3,976.85m, in line with Fitch's base case projected
revenue of INR3,972.6m. Toll revenue in FY10 (3.06bn) and FY11 (INR3.215bn) were
also as per projections. Furthermore, MIPL has successfully completed a major
maintenance cycle from FY10-FY12 within budget.
The project corridor has a mature traffic profile and a steady growth rate,
which were not significantly impacted during the 2008-2009 economic slowdown.
This in part reflects the strong economic drivers of the two premier Indian
cities, Mumbai and Pune, served by this corridor.
The rating also reflects the elimination of interest rate risk since 2010. Loans
from IDFC (39.16% of debt as on 31 March 2012) carry a fixed 10.3% interest rate
and bank loans (60.84% of debt) carry a fixed 10.75% interest rate, for the
remainder of their tenor. Also, the three derivative contracts on which MIPL
incurred losses in FY11-FY12 have either matured or been terminated. Fitch notes
that principal amortisation is significantly back ended with about 60% of
principal scheduled to be repaid in the final three years of amortisation.
However, MIPL meeting its revenue targets in the early years of the concession
provides significant cushion against any slowdown in the latter years.
Continued demonstration of traffic and revenue growth including during a
possible economic slowdown, resulting in consistently higher-than-expected
coverage metrics could result in a rating upgrade. Conversely, a sustained drop
in debt service coverage ratios below Fitch's base case range of 1.70x-2.00x or
material additional senior debt could result in a rating downgrade.