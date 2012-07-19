(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Emerald Assets Limited Series P1-AAA-002 floating-rate notes (FRNs) due November 2015. This is a CMBS transaction currently backed by a portfolio of 36 industrial properties in Singapore. The rating action is as follows:

EUR197.5m FRNs due 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the portfolio's strong cash flow, stable occupancy and an adequate debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which has been above Fitch's DSCR under an 'AAAsf' stress scenario.

The portfolio has continued to deliver strong net property income and cash flow from January 2010 to May 2012. Annualised cash flow for debt servicing was more than 30% above Fitch's stabilised assumptions over the same period. Fitch's three-month average debt service coverage (using Fitch's refinancing constant at 7.5%) has been adequate at 2.4x-2.7x since January 2010. As of May 2012, Fitch's three-month average debt service coverage was 2.7x, versus Fitch's DSCR ratio at 1.8x under an 'AAAsf' stress scenario.

Fitch calculated the portfolio's weighted average occupancy at 89% in April and May 2012, down slightly from 91% in April 2011. The decrease was mainly driven by the early termination of leases as tenants scaled down their operations. Fitch expects the portfolio's occupancy will improve in H212 after the phase one asset enhancement (AE) programme for 10 Toh Guan Road (one of the top 10 revenue contributors in the portfolio) was completed in Q112; phase two AE is expected to be completed in Q312.

Low occupancy at 10 Toh Guan Road from December 2009 (57.1%) to April 2012 (32.5%) has not affected revenue as rentals covering the entire lease area during this period had been fully funded by security deposits or liquidation proceeds from the previous single tenant. Rental revenues from this building are expected to improve as the property manager has been able to sign leases with new tenants since April 2012 at significantly higher rates following the completion of phase one AE.

Fitch expects refinancing risk of the underlying loan at the expected maturity date in May 2014 to be manageable, given the portfolio's adequate cash flow and low loan-to-value ratio (LTV). The borrower, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT), is one of the largest REITs listed in Singapore with a strong franchise in industrial properties management and enjoys strong sponsorship from Ascendas Group, which is a subsidiary of the JTC Corporation, a statutory agency of the Government of Singapore. The LTV ratio of the portfolio as of March 2012 was 26.6%.

Fitch forecasts the Singapore economy will grow 3% in 2012 and 4.8% in 2013. In this context, the agency expects the portfolio's occupancy to remain stable. Cash flow is likely to benefit from rental renewal increases as the current rates of the leases expiring in 2012 and 2013 are notably lower than current market rates. The gap between current rental rates and market rates also provides a competitive edge for A-REIT to attract tenants, if needed.

Emerald Assets Limited, a special purpose company incorporated under the laws of Singapore, is a financing vehicle for A-REIT, which focuses on industrial properties.