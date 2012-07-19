(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

Overview

-- Thai Bev intends to acquire a stake in Singapore-based conglomerate F&N using debt.

-- The acquisition will weaken the Thailand-based beverage company's financial risk profile, in our opinion.

-- We do not expect Thai Bev's business risk profile to significantly improve over the 24 months following the acquisition.

-- We are placing our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axA' ASEAN regional scale rating on Thai Bev on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Thailand-based beverage manufacturer Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed our 'axA' ASEAN regional scale rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that Thai Bev's proposed debt-funded acquisition will weaken its financial risk profile, which we currently assess as "modest", over the next 24 months. Thai Bev intends to acquire a 22% stake in Singapore-based conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd. (F&N; not rated) for Singapore dollar 2.8 billion.

We estimate that Thai Bev's debt-to-EBITDA ratio could weaken to about 3.2x in 2012, following the acquisition, from 1x in 2011. We expect the ratio to improve to less than 2.5x by 2014 at the earliest. Our EBITDA calculation includes Thai Bev's share of income from F&N. We also anticipate that Thai Bev's capital structure will weaken substantially over the next two years with a ratio of debt to debt plus equity above 50% until 2014 compared with 25.6% in 2011. These projections assume that the company's dividend payout will be 75%-80% of net income--in line with that in the past three years--and that the acquisition would be fully debt-funded.

The proposed acquisition is unlikely to positively influence our "satisfactory" assessment of Thai Bev's business risk profile for the next 24 months at least. We believe commercial synergies of the acquisition could take time to materialize, particularly given Thai Bev's minority stake.

The rating on Thai Bev reflects the company's dominant domestic market position in spirits and high and stable cash flows. Geographic concentration in Thailand, a still weak performance of Thai Bev's beer division, and a growth strategy that may translate into more aggressive financial policies partly offset these strengths.

Liquidity

Thai Bev's liquidity is "adequate", as defined by our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its liquidity needs by about 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of funds from operations of Thai baht (THB) 16,000 million-THB16,500 million and a cash balance of THB3,317 million as of March 31, 2012.

-- Liquidity sources also include THB4,600 million in committed credit lines from domestic financial institutions. Thai Bev also has access to more than THB36,000 million in uncommitted credit lines, but we do not capture those in our liquidity calculation given their uncommitted nature.

-- Liquidity needs include THB3,701 million of debt due within 12 months and our estimate of working capital requirements of THB2,000 million-THB3,000 million over the next 12 months.

-- Liquidity needs also include maintenance capital expenditures of THB4,000 million and our expectations of dividend payments of about THB9,000 million.

-- We expect liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We assess Thai Bev's access to the Thai capital markets as strong, given its long-standing banking relationships and strong domestic credit standing.

We do not include the cost of Thai Bev's acquisition of the stake in F&N in our liquidity needs. The company expects to finance this acquisition using bridge financing from a number of financial institutions.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months once we have a better understanding of Thai Bev's financial policy, particularly its dividend payout, and more clarity about the strategic intent of the acquisition, including potential synergies.

We may lower the rating on Thai Bev by one notch if the company's deleveraging potential reduces, such that we expect its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain above 3x over the next 24 months.

We may affirm the rating if we expect Thai Bev's financial risk profile to improve to "intermediate" in the next 24 months. The ratio of debt to EBITDA at less than 2.5x and the ratio of debt to debt plus equity lower than 40% by the end of 2014 could indicate such improvement.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry; April 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Stable/--

ASEAN Rating Scale axA/Watch Neg/axA-2 axA/axA-2