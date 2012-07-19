(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
Overview
-- Thai Bev intends to acquire a stake in Singapore-based conglomerate
F&N using debt.
-- The acquisition will weaken the Thailand-based beverage company's
financial risk profile, in our opinion.
-- We do not expect Thai Bev's business risk profile to significantly
improve over the 24 months following the acquisition.
-- We are placing our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axA'
ASEAN regional scale rating on Thai Bev on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit rating on Thailand-based beverage manufacturer Thai
Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
At the same time, we placed our 'axA' ASEAN regional scale rating on the
company on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that Thai Bev's proposed
debt-funded acquisition will weaken its financial risk profile, which we
currently assess as "modest", over the next 24 months. Thai Bev intends to
acquire a 22% stake in Singapore-based conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd.
(F&N; not rated) for Singapore dollar 2.8 billion.
We estimate that Thai Bev's debt-to-EBITDA ratio could weaken to about 3.2x in
2012, following the acquisition, from 1x in 2011. We expect the ratio to
improve to less than 2.5x by 2014 at the earliest. Our EBITDA calculation
includes Thai Bev's share of income from F&N. We also anticipate that Thai
Bev's capital structure will weaken substantially over the next two years with
a ratio of debt to debt plus equity above 50% until 2014 compared with 25.6%
in 2011. These projections assume that the company's dividend payout will be
75%-80% of net income--in line with that in the past three years--and that the
acquisition would be fully debt-funded.
The proposed acquisition is unlikely to positively influence our
"satisfactory" assessment of Thai Bev's business risk profile for the next 24
months at least. We believe commercial synergies of the acquisition could take
time to materialize, particularly given Thai Bev's minority stake.
The rating on Thai Bev reflects the company's dominant domestic market
position in spirits and high and stable cash flows. Geographic concentration
in Thailand, a still weak performance of Thai Bev's beer division, and a
growth strategy that may translate into more aggressive financial policies
partly offset these strengths.
Liquidity
Thai Bev's liquidity is "adequate", as defined by our criteria. We expect the
company's liquidity sources to cover its liquidity needs by about 1.2x over
the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of funds from operations of
Thai baht (THB) 16,000 million-THB16,500 million and a cash balance of
THB3,317 million as of March 31, 2012.
-- Liquidity sources also include THB4,600 million in committed credit
lines from domestic financial institutions. Thai Bev also has access to more
than THB36,000 million in uncommitted credit lines, but we do not capture
those in our liquidity calculation given their uncommitted nature.
-- Liquidity needs include THB3,701 million of debt due within 12 months
and our estimate of working capital requirements of THB2,000 million-THB3,000
million over the next 12 months.
-- Liquidity needs also include maintenance capital expenditures of
THB4,000 million and our expectations of dividend payments of about THB9,000
million.
-- We expect liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines
by 15%.
-- We assess Thai Bev's access to the Thai capital markets as strong,
given its long-standing banking relationships and strong domestic credit
standing.
We do not include the cost of Thai Bev's acquisition of the stake in F&N in
our liquidity needs. The company expects to finance this acquisition using
bridge financing from a number of financial institutions.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months
once we have a better understanding of Thai Bev's financial policy,
particularly its dividend payout, and more clarity about the strategic intent
of the acquisition, including potential synergies.
We may lower the rating on Thai Bev by one notch if the company's deleveraging
potential reduces, such that we expect its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain
above 3x over the next 24 months.
We may affirm the rating if we expect Thai Bev's financial risk profile to
improve to "intermediate" in the next 24 months. The ratio of debt to EBITDA
at less than 2.5x and the ratio of debt to debt plus equity lower than 40% by
the end of 2014 could indicate such improvement.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry; April 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Stable/--
ASEAN Rating Scale axA/Watch Neg/axA-2 axA/axA-2