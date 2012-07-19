(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - European companies tapped more bonds than loans in the
first six months of the year - the first time securities market issuance has
outpaced the loan market. A total of EUR241bn was issued in H1; up 35% from
EUR179bn in the same period last year. Bonds comprised 52% of new funding (bonds
and loans) of EUR467bn, according to Dealogic data. This compares with just 29%
for all of 2011, the average since the introduction of the euro.
"European corporates are at an even more advanced stage of bond funding adoption
than public bond and loan market data suggests," said Monica Insoll, Managing
Director, in Fitch's Credit Market Research team.
"Bonds represented on average 73% of debt used by large European companies at
the end of 2011, according to our analysis of 201 rated corporates with total
debt of EUR1.6trn. This ratio has risen every year from 53% in 2008 and for the
largest and highest rated issuers, the proportion is stabilising at the 80%-85%
level," Insoll added.
Investors have shown strong interest in high-grade non-financial corporate
issues in 2012. Sovereigns are perceived as much riskier now than before the
crisis and banks are being subjected to numerous challenging developments. So
corporates - outside the peripheral eurozone countries - have emerged as a
relatively safe haven. European high-yield issuers racked up EUR33bn in new
bonds in H112 in response to investors' search for yield in the low-interest
rate environment - a record level with H111. However, the market largely
remained closed - or prohibitively expensive - to issuers at the lowest end of
the rating scale.
Banks are finding it is increasingly difficult to price loans competitively to
bonds and this is driving borrowers to the bond market. Banks now pay roughly
the same - or higher - rates to borrow as the corporates they lend to. What is
more, banks are likely to pass on higher costs from increased regulatory capital
and liquidity requirements with Basel III.
The 2011 data used in Fitch's analysis will only marginally capture the positive
effect stemming from the ECB's ultra-cheap money of EUR1trn in long-term
refinancing operations (LTRO) that was made available in December 2011 and
February 2012. However, the flow-through of this new money has been limited,
based on loan market data until June 2012. In a recent Fitch survey (May),
investors said they do not expect banks to retain their traditionally large
share of corporates' funding.
Funding demand from corporates remains muted. Leverage is moderate by historic
standards and cash levels quite high as corporates are not focussed on
increasing capex and M&A. Much of the boom issuance in H1 represents pre-funding
with companies taking advantage of strong investor interest.
