BRIEF-Sito Mobile CEO Jerry Hug resigned, effective Feb 17
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
July 19 Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd
* Moody's assigns A1 to Mizuho Corporate Bank JPY snr unsecured debt
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.