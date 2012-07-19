(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the
Government of Georgia under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology. We rank Georgia in BICRA group '8', along with countries such as Argentina,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Nigeria, and Tunisia. For the full report, see "Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment: Georgia," published today on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10',
ranging from what Standard & Poor's views as the lowest-risk banking systems
(group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10').
The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry
risk--where the Georgian banking system scores '7' and '8', respectively.
Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Georgia faces "very
high risk" in "economic resilience" and "high risk" in "economic imbalances"
and "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms.
The industry risk score for Georgia is '8'. This reflects our opinion that the
country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework", "high
risk" in "competitive dynamics", and "extremely high risk" in "systemwide
funding", as our criteria define these terms.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Preliminary Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments In 23 Countries,
Jan. 6, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May
18, 2009
-- Sovereign Risk For Financial Institutions, Feb. 16, 2004
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- Enhanced Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Government-Related
Entities, June 29, 2009
-- Franchise Stability, Confidence Sensitivity, And The Treatment Of
Hybrid Securities In A Downturn, Dec. 1, 2008
-- Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings, June
20, 2008
-- Bank Spreadsheet Data Definitions, May 2, 2005