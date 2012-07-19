(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- UBM PLC --------------------------------------- 19-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Jersey
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 90969Q
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jul-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on diversified business media group UBM PLC reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define
these terms.