OVERVIEW

-- Titan Japan, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd.

-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from underlying real estate properties backing two of the transaction's remaining loans.

-- We have lowered the rating on the class A bonds and kept the rating on CreditWatch negative. We have also downgraded classes B and C, and affirmed the rating on the class D bonds.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its rating on the class A floating-rate bonds issued under the Titan Japan, Series 1 GK (Titan) transaction to 'BB (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)'. The rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Nov. 29, 2011. At the same time, we lowered the rating on class B to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' and the rating on class C to 'CCC- (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)', and affirmed the 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class D (see list below).

Only four loans remain of the six loans that backed the transaction when the bonds were issued in December 2007. In October 2010, we lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties backing two of the remaining loans (effectively one loan because the two loans are in cross-collateral and cross-default) to about 53% of our initial underwriting value. These two loans, which originally represented about 64% of the total initial issuance amount of the bonds, defaulted at their maturity in November 2010. The two loans were backed by a portfolio of suburban shopping centers, which are to be sold in bulk within a period of 11 months until the legal final maturity date in November 2012. Given the asset type of the underlying properties and the size of the portfolio, it is our view that the recovery prospects for the properties are under increasing stress. Today's downgrades of classes A to C reflect that we have further lowered our assumed likely collection amount to 43% of our initial underwriting value. We affirmed the rating on class D because we had already lowered it to 'CCC- (sf)'.

The rating on class A remains on CreditWatch negative, reflecting our view that the stress on the likely collection amount may increase further, depending on the status of property sales. We intend to review our rating on class A after considering factors such as progress in the sales of the properties in question.

Titan is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were originally secured by six nonrecourse loans extended to six obligors. The nonrecourse loans were initially backed by 43 real estate properties or real estate beneficial interests. The transaction was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2012 for the class A bonds, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal maturity date for the class B to D bonds.

RATING LOWERED, KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Titan Japan, Series 1 GK

JPY125.8 billion floating-rate bonds due Nov. 2012

Class To From Initial issue amount

A BB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)/Watch Neg JPY90.2 bil.

RATINGS LOWERED

Class To From Initial notional principal

B CCC (sf) B- (sf) JPY12.1 bil.

C CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) JPY11.8 bil.

RATING AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial notional principal

D CCC- (sf) JPY11.7 bil.