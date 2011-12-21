(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- The Asahi Kasei Hebel Haus Mortgage Backed Master Trust RMBS is ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans originated by Asahi Kasei Mortgage Corp.

-- Credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the senior trust certificates. Also, the performance of the collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the existing senior trust certificates issued under the Asahi Kasei Hebel Haus Mortgage Backed Master Trust.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates issued under the Asahi Kasei Hebel Haus Mortgage Backed Master Trust series 2006-1 to series 2010-3 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, which were issued between February 2006 and December 2010 (total issuance amount: JPY82.7 billion; see list below).

In analyzing the credit quality of the transactions, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee, Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1).

Following our review, we affirmed the ratings on the existing senior trust certificates because (1) the performance of the transaction's underlying collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions; and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the senior trust certificates.

The senior trust certificates issued under all the above transactions are backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables that were originated by Asahi Kasei Mortgage Corp. (A/Stable/--) and subsequently entrusted with Sumitomo Trust & Banking. The ratings on the senior trust certificates reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date of February 2046.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.