July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Parkway Life REIT's (P-REIT) Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured securities ratings as follows:
Parkway Life REIT's Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Parkway Life MTN Pte. Ltd's SGD500m multicurrency MTN programme affirmed at
'BBB'
Parkway Life MTN Pte. Ltd's SGD50m floating-rate notes affirmed at 'BBB'
The ratings reflect adequate leverage and debt service coverage, a diverse debt
maturity profile with a weighted average debt maturity period of 2.86 years, and
the financial flexibility afforded by P-REIT's unencumbered assets as of 31
March 2012.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that P-REIT will maintain fixed-charge
coverage and leverage levels commensurate with the current rating over the next
12 months. P-REIT's ability to access capital and bank loan markets, zero
short-term refinancing requirement, long-term leases with 100% committed
occupancy, and robust liquidity also provide further support for the Stable
Outlook.
P-REIT's leverage, as measured by net debt to recurring operating EBITDA,
increased slightly to 6.4x as of 31 March 2012 from 6.1x as of 30 June 2011, due
to new debt raised in March 2012 for the acquisition of three Japanese
properties. P-REIT's fixed-charge coverage (defined as recurring operating
EBITDA less capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest
expense, capitalised interest and preferred stock dividends) was 8.2x as of
end-March 2012, up from 7.0x as of end-June 2011.
In June 2012, P-REIT obtained a SGD80m unsecured committed revolving credit
facility (RCF), which will be used to pay off debt due in 2012 and 2013. This
leaves P-REIT with no refinancing requirement until August 2014 and strong
liquidity coverage.
P-REIT's portfolio of assets benefits from long-term master leases and from its
hospitals and nursing homes being managed by experienced operators. Its
portfolio had a weighted average lease term to expiry of 12.22 years as of 31
March 2012.
P-REIT's primary risk is concentration within its portfolio, with the Singapore
hospital portfolio leased to Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd. representing
approximately 61% of the company's gross revenue at end-March 2012.
Furthermore, P-REIT relies on Japanese operators for its Japanese nursing homes
portfolio, some of which have a weaker credit profile than other operators in
the Asia-Pacific region. Nonetheless, P-REIT has secured back-up operator
arrangement for its entire Japanese nursing home portfolio and can also rely on
its diversified portfolio of operators for added back-up, in the event of
default by any of the Japanese operators.
P-REIT was established by Parkway Holdings Limited to invest in healthcare
assets in the Asia-Pacific region. As of 31 March 2012, its portfolio included
three private hospitals in Singapore - namely Mount Elizabeth Hospital,
Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital - which are operated by Parkway
Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd., as well as 32 nursing home and day care
facilities, and one pharmaceutical product distributing and manufacturing
facility in Japan. P-REIT's sponsor Parkway Holdings Limited., a subsidiary of
Khazanah Nasional Berhad - the investment holding arm of the Malaysian
government, also has interests in other healthcare properties in Asia.