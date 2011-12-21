(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings cites in a newly published special report that major Austrian banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) will, in the short- to medium-term, continue to be based on support from the Republic of Austria ('AAA') given the banks' domestic and regional systemic importance.

However, the banks' Viability Ratings (VR), which reflects the banks' stand-alone financial strength, could come under pressure in 2012. Pressure could arise notably if plans to improve capitalisation in the run-up to the end-H112 European Banking Authority (EBA) deadline were to be delayed or if knock-on effects from the banks' deleveraging or the eurozone financial crisis on the banks' main markets, Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), were to be more severe than currently anticipated by Fitch.

The Long- and Short-term IDRs of all major Austrian banks, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste; 'A'), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI; 'A'), UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria; 'A') and Volksbanken Verbund (VB-Verbund; including its central institution Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft, OeVAG, both rated 'A') are on their Support Rating Floor and are based on Fitch's assessment of the availability of sovereign support. Progress towards a bank resolution regime for Austrian banks, either at national or European Union level, leading to a reassessment of sovereign support would put the banks' Support Ratings and IDRs under pressure. However, mirroring the Stable Outlook on the banks' IDRs, Fitch expects the implementation of any new legislation to be a lengthy process and the withdrawal of sovereign support therefore to be gradual.