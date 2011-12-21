(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings says it is assessing the impact of its recent global bank rating actions on EMEA structured finance (SF) transactions (see list of related press releases at the end of this commentary).

Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions states that a counterparty with ratings of at least 'A'/'F1' is generally eligible to support the ratings of tranches of 'AA-sf' or above. The recent downgrades and rating actions have resulted in most of the affected banks maintaining ratings of at least 'A'/'F1' and therefore Fitch does not expect to take any rating action on SF transactions for which counterparties remain eligible. In its analysis of the transactions, the agency assumes that remedial actions would be taken once counterparty ratings fall below the 'A'/'F1' threshold, or are at this threshold and are placed on Rating Watch Negative.

The documentation for some transactions may include counterparty rating triggers that are above the threshold set out in Fitch's criteria. In such cases, it is up to the parties to the transaction to determine what action, if any, is required. Fitch does not provide confirmations of ratings for individual SF tranches in situations where the relevant counterparty remains eligible under the criteria.

Credit-linked notes (CLN) that are directly affected by the recent bank downgrades are being assessed. The rating of these notes will be adjusted as required according to Fitch's current CLN criteria.

The agency also expects the lower Short-term IDR of 'F1' that has been assigned to Barclays Bank plc to have an impact on some RMBS tranches with a direct credit link to the bank. Further commentary will shortly be made available on www.fitchratings.com.