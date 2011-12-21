(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - In a newly published report, Fitch Ratings says that the outlook for Belgian banks is negative and it has a Rating Watch Negative (RWN) or Negative Outlook on most of the large Belgian banks' IDRs.

All of the large Belgian banks' IDRs are based on the view that there would be an extremely high probability of external support if required. Any reduction in Belgium's ability to support the major Belgian banks would be negative for their IDRs, except for Fortis Bank whose Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects potential support from its 75% shareholder, BNP Paribas. Belgium's Long-term IDR of 'AA+' is on RWN. A downgrade of Belgium's Long-term IDR would signal a weakened ability to support its banks and would likely lead to a downgrade of KBC Bank's and Dexia Bank Belgium's Support Rating Floors and consequently of their Long-term IDRs.

Given the current market turbulence, Fitch does not expect any change in the willingness of sovereigns to support banks in the short term, as indicated by the Belgian state's recent acquisition of Dexia Bank Belgium. However, there is clear intent in developed markets to reduce implicit state support for banks in the medium term, and force shareholders and creditors to take losses, rather than taxpayers.

Capital markets are currently dysfunctional and are unlikely to return to normal in 2012. Dexia has been the major Belgian bank most affected by this situation given its structural funding and liquidity issues that have been exacerbated by the deteriorating operating environment and the volatility from the European sovereign debt crisis. Accordingly, it is preparing far-reaching measures affecting its structure and is reducing its size.

Fitch also believes growth prospects for banks are likely to be limited, in light of the maturity of the Belgian banking market and the weak economic outlook. Moreover, the major banks are reducing their activities by concentrating on their core franchises, which will reduce revenue.

