(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Sekerbank T.A.S at 'BB-'; Anadolubank A.S. at 'BB', Alternatifbank A.S.
at 'BB' and Tekstil Bankasi A.S (Tekstilbank) at 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
agency also upgraded Sekerbank and Tekstilbank's National Long-term Ratings to 'A+(tur)' from
'A(tur)' and to 'A(tur)' from 'A-(tur)', respectively, both with Stable Outlooks. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The upgrade of Sekerbank and Tekstilbank's National Ratings reflect the relative
improvements in the banks' credit strength within their Long-term IDR
categories, highlighted by key sound financial indicators. Sekerbank's upgrade
also takes into account the bank's ability to expand its franchise in its target
market segments, and improvements in underwriting practices supported by
automated credit approval systems. Tekstilbank's upgrade also reflects its
conservative approach to risk and prudent overall policies contributing to
preserve a sound credit profile.
All four banks' IDRs and National Ratings are driven by their Viability Ratings
(VR), reflecting limited franchises and sensitivities associated with the
strength of the operating environment against a backdrop of sluggish global
economic outlook and the sharp slowdown in domestic growth in 2012. The VRs also
reflect the banks' ability to adapt to market changes, healthy funding and
liquidity profiles with generally good (in some cases holding up) asset quality.
The ratings could be upgraded if there were meaningful improvements in the
operating environment and in the banks' franchises, supporting sustained future
earnings capacity and internal capital generation, coupled with sound risk
profiles.
The ratings could be downgraded in case of a prolonged deterioration in the
operating environment (not Fitch's base case) leading to much weaker asset
quality putting downward pressure on profitability and capital measures.
Customer deposits are the main source of funding for the banks, representing in
excess of 60% of non-equity liabilities. Stressed liquidity scenarios imposed by
the Turkish regulators for the purpose of complying with prudential regulations
are tough. All four banks comfortably meet prudential liquidity adequacy
requirements and internal statistical data highlights the stable nature of core
deposits at the banks.
Sekerbank's credit profile benefits from the bank's continued ability to carve
out a niche for itself in the smaller end of the SME segment, and to build
strong customer relationships in the region of Anatolia. The bank's customer
base is potentially more vulnerable to an economic slowdown but, to date, write
offs have been minimal and asset quality appears to be holding up. Key financial
indicators are sound and the bank continues to make progress with automating
credit approval systems. Fitch considers capital (Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio
of 12.39% at end- March 2012) as only acceptable given the bank's risk profile
and growth plans. However, Basel II, being introduced in Turkey as of July
2012, will be moderately positive for Sekerbank's regulatory capital adequacy
ratio, given the composition of the loan book and well managed FX exposure.