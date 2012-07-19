(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
Overview
-- We have revised our criteria for linking short- and long-term ratings
for corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- We are therefore raising our short-term rating on AtomEnergoProm to
'A-2' from 'A-3'.
-- The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the
Russian Federation, as well as our expectations that the Russian government
will continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
issuer credit rating on Russian state-owned Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC)
(AtomEnergoProm) to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, the 'BBB' long-term
and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings on AtomEnergoProm were affirmed. The
outlook is stable
Rationale
We raised the short-term rating because of a change in our criteria
methodology for linking short-term ratings to long-term ratings for corporate
and sovereign issuers. According to this criteria, the short-term rating is
derived directly and solely from the long-term rating (for more details see
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012).
The ratings on AtomEnergoProm reflect our expectations of a "very high"
likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Russian
government in the event of financial distress.
In addition, we consider that the company benefits from a vertically
integrated business model and a secure monopoly over the civil nuclear segment
in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency
BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). AtomEnergoProm is a holding
company and 100% subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom
(Rosatom; not rated).
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs),
our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of AtomEnergoProm's:
-- "Very important" role for the government. Given that it manages the
country's civil nuclear industry assets, including nuclear power station
construction and operations that provide 17% of all electricity output in
Russia, AtomEnergoProm is very important to the Russian economy. It also
manages uranium extraction (9%-12% of the global market according to different
estimates) and enrichment, as well as fuel production (17% globally) across
the full cycle. AtomEnergoProm employs about 150,000 people.
-- "Very strong" link with the Russian government. As specified in
legislation, the Russian government wholly owns AtomEnergoProm through
Rosatom, a state corporation. The privatization of major nuclear assets is not
on the agenda, and such a move would require legislative amendments. The
company's activities are closely monitored by the government.