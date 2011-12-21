(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its outlook for the German banking system in 2012 is stable.

The Stable Outlooks on German bank ratings are primarily a reflection of most German banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) being at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs). Fitch considers that if extraordinary state support is required for most of the rated German banks in the near term, such support will be provided to them. Fitch does not, therefore, consider a downwards revision of SRFs likely in 2012.

This view is supported by the relative strength of the Germany economy, which is expected to persist in 2012. The country's 'AAA' sovereign rating was last affirmed with a Stable Outlook in September 2011.

Fitch's outlook for German banks is based on the assumption that the eurozone crisis will eventually be resolved in an orderly fashion. This could include prolonged negotiations accompanied by high volatility and depressed economic growth, in Germany as elsewhere. A period of uncertainty facing the industry during 2012 is factored into the Viability Ratings (VRs).

Fitch's report highlights the fact that the German banking system is quite diverse with regard to its banks' financial fundamentals and challenges for 2012. Germany's large private banks need to overcome specific challenges - arising from their business model, market developments and regulatory pressure - to safeguard their VRs. However, the agency expects savings and co-operative banks' performances to remain strong in 2011 and 2012 as both groups should continue to benefit from the relative strength of the German economy and the enduring restructuring challenges faced by most major domestic competitors.

For Germany's commercial real estate banks, Fitch expects significant headwinds, including increasing risk and senior unsecured funding costs and the deleveraging necessary to adapt to Basel III. In particular, the increasing challenge to access unsecured long-term funding will constrain the banks' business opportunities. Similarly, , - and while acknowledging the significant disparity within this sector - Fitch expects the Landesbanks' profitability to be lower than in 2011, notably due to increasing pressure on interest margins, higher impairment charges and increasing funding costs.

