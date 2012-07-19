(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Spain's Historical Territory of Bizkaia posted what we view as a healthy operating balance of about 26% of operating revenues in 2011.

-- Given the low revenue growth prospects, Bizkaia decided to postpone a significant portion of an ambitious road enhancement project, leading to much lower debt accumulation than we previously expected.

-- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on Bizkaia at 'A/A-1'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Bizkaia if we downgrade Spain.

Rating Action

On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Historical Territory of Bizkaia. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

We rate Bizkaia two notches above the long-term rating on Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This is because we believe the territory's credit characteristics would be more resilient than the sovereign's in a stress scenario.

According to our criteria for rating local and regional governments (LRGs), an LRG can be rated one notch higher than its sovereign if it can maintain credit characteristics that are more resilient than the sovereign's in a stress scenario, has a predictable institutional framework, and displays high financial flexibility. However, according to our general criteria, a nonsovereign issuer in the eurozone that combines high sensitivity to country risk with concentration ratios ranging between 40% and 69% can be rated up to two notches above its investment-grade sovereign (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," June 14, 2011).

Specifically, we believe Bizkaia has:

-- An export-oriented and competitive industry, focused on internationally diversified markets, which partly mitigates its concentration on Spain's economy (45%). Bizkaia boasts a high GDP per capita (130% of the Spanish average) and lower unemployment rates than Spain, at 14.8% compared with 24.4% nationally in first-quarter 2012.

-- Superior financial features, a strong credit culture, and a sound liquidity position, as evidenced by a high "indicative credit level" (ICL).

-- A special constitutional and legal status, which grants it strong and predictable fiscal autonomy. This includes fiscal legislation, collection, and administration powers; independent cash management; and no substantial equalization transfers to Spain. We observe that the status largely isolates the territory from negative sovereign intervention.

The ratings on Bizkaia also reflect our assessment of its indicative credit level (ICL), which remains unchanged at 'aa-'. The ICL is not a credit rating but instead reflects our view of the "intrinsic creditworthiness" of an LRG, under the assumption that it is not constrained by the sovereign credit rating.

The ICL takes into account our combined assessment of the institutional framework where the LRG operates, as well as its "individual credit profile," which includes our assessment of the LRG's economy, financial management, budgetary performance, financial flexibility, debt burden, liquidity position, and contingent liabilities.

Bizkaia's ICL primarily reflects our favorable opinion of the territory's institutional framework, which grants Bizkaia a high degree of fiscal autonomy. Bizkaia's ICL also factors in our view of Bizkaia's financial management as a "positive" factor for the rating, according to our criteria.

The rating is also underpinned by Bizkaia's economy, which we view as wealthier and more competitive and export-oriented than Spain's. We consider however that strong economic ties to Spain limit Bizkaia's economic growth prospects.

In 2011, Bizkaia improved its operating performance compared with 2010, posting an operating balance of 25.9% of operating revenues, compared with 19.3% in 2010. Going forward, we expect weak economic growth to limit Bizkaia's revenue potential. Although we think the government will react by constraining operating expenditure growth, we anticipate that Bizkaia's operating balance will narrow slightly to about 17.8% on average between 2012 and 2014.

Bizkaia reduced its capital expenditures (capex) sharply in 2011, with an 18.6% year-on-year decrease, leading to a surplus after capex for the first time since 2007. We expect Bizkaia to continue to rein in investments over the next two years. Still, we anticipate that the territory will register negative balances after investments, with a 4.5% deficit on average between 2012 and 2014, which we consider moderate for a Spanish entity.

Bizkaia's ICL is constrained by what we view as its moderately high debt burden. Bizkaia decided to postpone three of four road enhancement projects that it intended to fund via public-private partnership (PPP) schemes, downscaling the total investment from EUR1.1 billion between 2012 and 2015 to about EUR343.9 million. As a result, we currently expect tax-supported debt to reach 119% of consolidated operating revenues by 2013, before contracting to 117.8% in 2014. This compares favorably with our previous base-case estimate, which assumed tax-supported debt would reach 134.4% of operating revenues by 2013.

Bizkaia's ICL could weaken if, contrary to our current expectations, the territory failed to moderate its operating expenditures and to control its investments, in order to offset the weaker revenues we currently expect. In this case, we could revise our estimate of Bizkaia's debt accumulation and our assessment of its financial management, which we currently view as a positive rating factor, according to our criteria.

On the other hand, Bizkaia's ICL could strengthen if the territory's revenues outperformed our base-case expectations, its management chose to maintain expenditure control resulting in surpluses after investments, and we expected a steady reduction in debt burden ratios. We currently consider this scenario as unlikely.