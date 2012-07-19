(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings says the much anticipated Indonesian banking ownership regulations will have no immediate rating impact on large Indonesian banks as they are not retroactive in nature, and hence are not expected to result in ownership change.

The top 10 banks, which account for 63% of total system banking assets, are mostly either state-owned or foreign-owned by highly-rated institutions, and have reasonable financial profiles and a corporate governance framework in place. Most existing foreign owners are likely to remain committed in their Indonesian banking investments, in light of the prospective application of the new rules and Indonesia's robust growth prospect.

Nonetheless, Bank Indonesia (BI) has the flexibility to require an existing shareholder to have its stake in a bank diluted over a stipulated period, should the bank in question fail to maintain a minimum level of assessment criteria, including its corporate governance rating. This in turn should support the development of the banking sector and economic growth in the country, and possibly spur banking consolidation. The risk of failing to maintain the BI criteria may be more pronounced at small to medium-sized banks facing undue business pressure. This is notably because of a concentrated shareholding structure, especially family-owned, which has been cited as one factor behind bank failures in Indonesia in the past.

Fitch views the new rules to be broadly consistent with banking practices in neighbouring countries. Potential investors, particularly long-term investors, may not be overly deterred by the new regulations, as BI will have the discretion to allow a higher ownership limit in Indonesian banks, which ranges from 20%-40%. Specific details that BI would consider are presently not available, but Singapore-based DBS's proposed acquisition in Bank Danamon - which has been stalled until the finalisation of the ownership rule - could become an immediate precedent. Apart from ownership limits, the regulation also mentions certain metrics, including the minimum investment grade credit ratings, of potential foreign investors of Indonesian banks.

The latest banking regulation is part of a series of regulations to strengthen banking industry in Indonesia. This comes ahead of the ASEAN financial integration plan that is expected to be implemented in the medium term, allowing certain banks to freely operate in the ASEAN region. Also, a new banking act is being drafted by the parliament to facilitate the entry of the new regulator, known as Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), in 2013. OJK will regulate and supervise financial institutions including banking, non-banking institutions and insurance as well as capital market.