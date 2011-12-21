(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Salome Funding Plc's (Salome) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) at Short-term 'F1+sf'.

The affirmation follows the programme's restructure by UnicreditBank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). Salome will become a fully supported ABCP conduit and the programme will be restructured to be fully supported by transaction-specific liquidity facilities in place of the full support provided by the programme-wide letter of credit. Liquidity will cover credit risk on the underlying assets and therefore cover outstanding CP in full. Funding outs to liquidity include illegality and insolvency of Salome.

Salome is a special purpose, bankruptcy-remote corporation organised under Irish law, which has been established to issue up to EUR5.0bn ECP with a maximum tenor of 270 days. The proceeds of the ECP are used to purchase interests in receivables and other financial assets including CMBS, leases, loans and trade receivables.

