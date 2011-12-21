(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to MADRID
FTPYME II's class A1 and A2(G) notes.
-- We based our ratings on our analysis of the credit and
cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well
as the counterparty and operational risks in the transaction.
-- The transaction will securitize a pool of mainly
unsecured loans originated by Caja Madrid (now
Bankia) and granted to self-employed, micro, small, medium, and
large companies located in Spain.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to MADRID FTPYME II, Fondo
de Titulizacion de Activos' class A1 and A2(G) notes (see list
below).
The main features of the transaction are:
-- Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid (Caja
Madrid--before the merger with six other Spanish savings banks,
which resulted in the creation of Bankia S.A. ) and
Bankia are the originators of the small to midsize enterprise
(SME) loans to be securitized in this transaction. Bankia will
act as collection account provider and servicer; Banco
Santander, S.A. will be the treasury account provider
and paying agent; and Caixabank S.A. will be the swap
provider.
-- The class A2(G) notes will benefit from a guarantee from
the Kingdom of Spain, as this transaction has been structured
under the FTPYME program (a government program to support SME
lending).
-- As with many other Spanish transactions, a single
priority of payments will combine interest and principal, and it
will feature a deferral-of-interest trigger and sequential
amortization between the class A1 and A2(G) notes and the
unrated loan B, with standard pro rata amortization conditions.
-- The amortization of the class A1 and A2(G) notes will be
sequential, but they will amortize pro rata between themselves
if the cumulative balance of defaulted loans is higher than 2.5%
of the initial balance of the collateral.
-- At closing, the reserve fund will be fully funded by a
subordinated loan, and will represent 3% of the combined initial
balance of the class A1 and A2(G) notes and loan B. During the
lifetime of the transaction, the reserve fund will be used to
pay senior expenses, pay interest on the class A1 and A2(G)
notes and loan B, and to redeem them.
Our analysis indicated the following key risks:
-- A large majority of the loans in the pool to be
securitized (more than 96%) are unsecured loans. We have
stressed this in our credit analysis by assuming a lower base
case recovery rate.
-- Loans in the preliminary pool have different amortization
profiles, including principal grace periods and bullet payments.
We have taken this into account in our cash flow analysis.
-- Commingling risk: Unlike the previous transaction--Madrid
FTPYME I, which closed a year ago--there is no commingling
reserve in the structure to mitigate commingling risk. We have
stressed this in our cash flow analysis by assuming one month's
loss of collections on Day 1.
We based our preliminary ratings on our assessment of the
credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset
pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty and
operational risks in the transaction. Our analysis indicates
that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient
to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA' rating
level for the class A1 and A2(G) notes.
Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents
adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury
account provider to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our 2010
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6,
2010).
The transaction will securitize a pool of mainly unsecured
loans originated by Caja Madrid (now Bankia) and granted to
self-employed, micro, small, medium, and large companies located
in Spain.
We will publish a full new issue report on this transaction
in the coming weeks.
