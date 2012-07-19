(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB; 'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows Fitch's assessment of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

The covered bond rating is based on NORD/LB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 8.2%, the combination of which enables NORD/LB's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the Pfandbriefe is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' stresses. All else being equal, the Pfandbriefe can remain rated 'AAA' provided the IDR is at least 'BBB' and a two-notch recovery uplift can be reached.

Fitch has maintained its view on the level of nominal overcollateralization (OC) supporting a 'AAA' rating of 14.7% as the risk profile of NORD/LB's public sector covered bond programme in terms of credit risk and market risks is almost unchanged compared to 2011's analysis.

Based on line-by-line data provided by NORD/LB, Fitch has analysed the cover pool's credit risk as of 31 March 2012. Combined with a weighted-average life of the cover assets of around 6.5 years, Fitch calculated a default rate and recovery rate for the 'AAA' scenario of 9.9% and 72.1%, respectively, compared to 10.7% and 69.4% within 2011's analysis. The Pfandbriefe's rating is credit-linked to Germany's 'AAA' rating , as around 64% of the cover pool is directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign and federal states.

The OC supporting a given rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As of 31 March 2012, NORD/LB's EUR18.2bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR27.3bn, resulting in nominal OC of around 50%, while the lowest level of OC in the past 12 months was 22.9%. German exposure accounted for 96.7% of the cover pool followed by Austrian (2.3%) and Supranational (0.4%) exposure. The exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents less than 0.2% of the portfolio.

Even though most of the assets (98.9%) and of the covered bonds (93.2%) are EUR-denominated, there are significant currency mismatches arising from the CHF, USD and JPY positions. The Pfandbriefe denominated in USD (3.8%), CHF (2.1%) and JPY (0.9%) are not fully covered by assets in these currencies, indicating that cash flows would be negatively affected by an appreciation of these currencies against EUR. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 25.5% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 13.1% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

