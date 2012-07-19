(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'. The Outlook on both
ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Sweden's Short-term rating
at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
Sweden's 'AAA' rating reflects its status as an advanced, well-diversified and
wealthy economy, with moderate government debt and strong institutions. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that despite headwinds from the eurozone,
Sweden's track record of sound monetary, fiscal management and high level of
national savings leaves it well placed to cope with increased macroeconomic
risks.
Sweden's fiscal management is strong. Effective implementation of expenditure
ceilings and prudence over government budget targets helped bring down general
government debt to 38.4% of GDP in 2011 from a peak of 78% of GDP in 1993. This
is significantly below the current EU-27 average of 82.5% of GDP. Fitch expects
Sweden's debt ratio to remain on a downward trajectory. Fitch expects Sweden to
meet its 2012 target of a moderate 0.3% of GDP deficit, and move into surplus
over the medium term.
Fitch's macro-prudential monitor ranks the Swedish banking sector 'B2',
reflecting a high quality but moderate-risk operating environment. A high
dependence on wholesale funding means liquidity and funding risks will increase
during uncertain economic periods. However, Sweden's deep and efficient covered
bonds market, which Fitch expects will continue to benefit from stable domestic
demand, should reduce the material development of such risks.
Across the banking sector, levels of profitability and capitalisation are sound.
The average capital adequacy ratio is in excess of Basel III requirements and
levels of non-performing loans have stayed at moderate levels. In addition, risk
of eurozone financial contagion is moderated by low direct exposure of Swedish
banks to peripheral eurozone countries. However, the Swedish economy is exposed
to the broader eurozone via trade and financial channels. As a result, risk of a
deeper-than-expected eurozone recession would weaken Sweden's growth outlook.
Private sector indebtedness remains at elevated levels, 237% of GDP, heightening
risk for prolonged periods of deleveraging. However, this trend has been matched
with a strong accumulation of assets. Over a ten-year average, Sweden's current
account surplus has averaged 6.8% of GDP. This strong position supports the
rating.
Fitch's baseline forecast is for real GDP growth of 1.2% in 2012 and 2.0% in
2013. This compares to the agency's current projections for eurozone GDP of
-0.4% and 0.9% for the same period.
Fitch does not consider a banking crisis to be likely in light of the high
capital adequacy of the Swedish banking system and its demonstrated resilience
through the current global crisis. However, due to the sector's size and some
dependence on non-resident wholesale funding, the sovereign rating is sensitive
to adverse developments in this sector. In particular, severe intensification of
the eurozone crisis could cause contagion to the Swedish economy and exert
negative pressure on the rating.
A build-up of macroeconomic imbalances in Sweden, most likely through an asset
price bubble, would increase risks to economic and financial stability, also
placing downward pressure on the rating.