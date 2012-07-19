(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC LSR Group's (LSR) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and the senior unsecured rating of the outstanding bond issues at 'B'.

The affirmations reflect LSR's sustainably strong position as a developer and construction materials producer in its core region of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region. LSR continues to diversify geographically towards the highly concentrated Moscow and Moscow region residential housing where it has become one of the top-five developers. LSR is also expanding in Urals although this represents less than 5% of its real estate portfolio. LSR's real estate portfolio value is balanced with 45% accounting for the mass-market segment, 30% for the elite and business class segment, 16% held for future development and 9% for offices.

LSR's core business remains in St. Petersburg and the adjacent Leningrad region, which account for 85% of its real estate portfolio, 70%-80% of concrete and bricks capacities, and 100% of cement capacities. Nevertheless, LSR's strategy to diversify towards the Moscow region and Urals is on track with new contract sales in the regions tripling in 2011. In July 2012, LSR signed a new 350,000 sq. m. residential housing project in Moscow resulting in increase of LSR's real estate portfolio in Moscow beyond one million sq. m.

With the launch of sales of a new low-cost cement plant in H211, the company has fully covered its cement needs for 2012 and beyond, and become vertically integrated in all construction materials. Following the completion of vertical integration, LSR's investment programme has refocused on optimisation issues. In 2011, LSR reorganised its construction materials business units which led to lower administrative expenses, and is developing its greenfield brick plant project which will replace three outdated low-efficient brick plants. LSR also continues growth through small-sized selective acquisitions of construction materials businesses and land plots.

Fitch retains its positive medium-term outlook for construction and building materials in Russia, supported by growing real income and salaries and strong mortgage lending growth potential. Large-scale nation-wide infrastructure projects and its financing support from Federal Targeted Investment Programme also support the positive outlook for building materials and aggregates. Recent market dynamics are also positive and supported by the 7% growth in residential housing in 2011 (3.3% growth in January-May 2012). However, the industry is inherently capital intensive and is exposed to liquidity shocks.

New contract sales growth was 2.1x in 2011. This has not yet translated in revenues growth, which was 7.4%, mostly stemming from double-digit sales growth in construction materials. In H112, new contract sales increased by 68% and Fitch expects this to contribute to 2012 sales growth, which should exceed 20%. The agency expects the 2012 EBITDA margin to improve to over 20% due to the recognition of better-priced development projects launched in 2010-2011 and the contribution of the new cement plant.

LSR's liquidity position is acceptable with cash and cash equivalents as of FYE11 roughly twice the amount of short-term outstanding debt. Nevertheless, Fitch will closely monitor LSR's new funding requirements for 2012 expansion plans as well as bond repayments totalling RUB5bn in 2013. Fitch expects LSR to deleverage from 2013 if free cash flow is positive following more moderate cash outflows for working capital and capex needs.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- Sustainable improvement in financial metrics leading to an EBITDAR margin above 25%, or deleveraging with FFO adjusted leverage below 3.0x

- Positive free cash flow generation

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Market deterioration leading to an EBITDAR margin below 15% and/or worsened liquidity position

- Leverage with FFO adjusted leverage sustainably above 4.0x