(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC LSR Group's (LSR)
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook and the senior unsecured rating of the outstanding bond issues at 'B'.
The affirmations reflect LSR's sustainably strong position as a developer and
construction materials producer in its core region of St. Petersburg and
Leningrad region. LSR continues to diversify geographically towards the highly
concentrated Moscow and Moscow region residential housing where it has become
one of the top-five developers. LSR is also expanding in Urals although this
represents less than 5% of its real estate portfolio. LSR's real estate
portfolio value is balanced with 45% accounting for the mass-market segment, 30%
for the elite and business class segment, 16% held for future development and 9%
for offices.
LSR's core business remains in St. Petersburg and the adjacent Leningrad region,
which account for 85% of its real estate portfolio, 70%-80% of concrete and
bricks capacities, and 100% of cement capacities. Nevertheless, LSR's strategy
to diversify towards the Moscow region and Urals is on track with new contract
sales in the regions tripling in 2011. In July 2012, LSR signed a new 350,000
sq. m. residential housing project in Moscow resulting in increase of LSR's real
estate portfolio in Moscow beyond one million sq. m.
With the launch of sales of a new low-cost cement plant in H211, the company has
fully covered its cement needs for 2012 and beyond, and become vertically
integrated in all construction materials. Following the completion of vertical
integration, LSR's investment programme has refocused on optimisation issues. In
2011, LSR reorganised its construction materials business units which led to
lower administrative expenses, and is developing its greenfield brick plant
project which will replace three outdated low-efficient brick plants. LSR also
continues growth through small-sized selective acquisitions of construction
materials businesses and land plots.
Fitch retains its positive medium-term outlook for construction and building
materials in Russia, supported by growing real income and salaries and strong
mortgage lending growth potential. Large-scale nation-wide infrastructure
projects and its financing support from Federal Targeted Investment Programme
also support the positive outlook for building materials and aggregates. Recent
market dynamics are also positive and supported by the 7% growth in residential
housing in 2011 (3.3% growth in January-May 2012). However, the industry is
inherently capital intensive and is exposed to liquidity shocks.
New contract sales growth was 2.1x in 2011. This has not yet translated in
revenues growth, which was 7.4%, mostly stemming from double-digit sales growth
in construction materials. In H112, new contract sales increased by 68% and
Fitch expects this to contribute to 2012 sales growth, which should exceed 20%.
The agency expects the 2012 EBITDA margin to improve to over 20% due to the
recognition of better-priced development projects launched in 2010-2011 and the
contribution of the new cement plant.
LSR's liquidity position is acceptable with cash and cash equivalents as of
FYE11 roughly twice the amount of short-term outstanding debt. Nevertheless,
Fitch will closely monitor LSR's new funding requirements for 2012 expansion
plans as well as bond repayments totalling RUB5bn in 2013. Fitch expects LSR to
deleverage from 2013 if free cash flow is positive following more moderate cash
outflows for working capital and capex needs.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Sustainable improvement in financial metrics leading to an EBITDAR margin
above 25%, or deleveraging with FFO adjusted leverage below 3.0x
- Positive free cash flow generation
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Market deterioration leading to an EBITDAR margin below 15% and/or worsened
liquidity position
- Leverage with FFO adjusted leverage sustainably above 4.0x