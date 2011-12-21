(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 7, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on four Italian local and regional government entities, which together account for more than 79% of Colombo's portfolio.

-- Based on our analysis of the notes' exposure to this risk, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Colombo's class A2, B, and C notes.

-- Colombo is a cash flow CDO backed by Italian public works loans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Colombo S.r.l.'s class A2, B, and C notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the CreditWatch negative placements of our ratings on four Italian local and regional government entities (see "Ratings On 35 Eurozone Public Finance Entities On CreditWatch With Negative Implications Following Sovereign Actions," published on Dec. 7, 2011).

None of the loans in the underlying portfolio is currently delinquent or defaulted. However, our analysis indicates that more than 79% of the loans in the portfolio are currently exposed to one or more of the four affected regions, including Emilia Romagna (A/Watch Neg/--), which accounts for approximately 63% of the portfolio.

Given this exposure, our analysis indicates that it is appropriate to place on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2, B, and C notes. We expect to resolve these CreditWatch placements after we have resolved the CreditWatch placement of our rating on Emilia Romagna.

Colombo, which closed in August 2001, is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by Italian public works loans. In addition to the class A2 to C notes, at closing we also rated the transaction's class A1 notes, but in November 2010 we withdrew this rating after these notes fully repaid.

