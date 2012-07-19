(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that
it believes that the Polish corporate bond market retains significant growth
potential following an almost 70% expansion in long-term bond issuance since the
start of 2011.
The recent growth in the market is directly due to the increased attraction of
corporate bonds, partly because of tighter bank lending standards for companies,
but also companies' efforts to diversify funding sources.
Another important growth factor for the local corporate bond market has been
increased investor demand for corporate bonds, driven by materially higher
credit spreads compared with levels several years ago. This is combined with an
increased presence of institutional investors such as pension and investment
funds. Several of the latter have recently established funds specifically
dedicated to investing in corporate bonds.
A number of large bond issues since mid-2011 have been placed by companies from
the oil and gas and electricity sectors. Fitch expects this trend to continue.
The agency forecasts that Polish electric utilities will be large bond issuers
in the coming years as they face a PLN40bn (EUR9.3bn) funding requirement until
2015.
Nevertheless, despite recent impressive growth, the Polish corporate bond market
remains relatively small compared with those of other European countries or
comparable emerging markets.
Fitch believes that the traditional reliance on bank funding by Polish
corporates will continue to decline as the bond market deepens and becomes
increasingly sophisticated. Regardless of some short- to medium-term challenges
linked to the impact of the eurozone crisis or the rise in restructuring
activity and the number of defaults in some troubled sectors, such as
construction, Fitch expects the rise in bond issuance by Polish companies to
continue.
The report, entitled 'Poland: Corporate Bond Market Growth to Continue' is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Poland: Corporate Bond Market Growth to Continue
here