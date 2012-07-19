Rationale
The rating action follows our review of the bank's strategy and future profile
following the April 26, 2012, announcement by the Irish government that a
viable retail bank will be carved out of PTSB's existing banking businesses.
Following our review, we have revised our assessment of PTSB's systemic
importance to "moderate", from "high", as defined by our criteria. We have
left our assessment of PTSB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) unchanged at
'b'.
We recognize that PTSB has recently received significant government support,
and we expect that the Irish government will remain very supportive. Our
reassessment of PTSB's systemic importance, consistent with our criteria and
peer analysis, takes a forward-looking view of PTSB's role in the Irish
banking system.
PTSB is the renamed Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P) following the sale of
its subsidiary Irish Life to the Irish government on June 29, 2012. This was
the final element of the bank's recapitalization, which the regulator had
identified as part of an industry-wide review in March 2011 (the Financial
Measures Programme).
We define systemic importance as the degree to which a bank's failure affects
all, or parts of, the financial system and the real economy of the country in
which it operates. A bank classified as having "moderate" systemic importance
is likely to have a material or manageable effect--not the highly adverse
impact of a bank with "high" systemic importance.
We do not view PTSB as having a leading position in Irish banking. Its
strategy is to provide competition in retail banking to the two largest banks
in Ireland, Allied Irish Banks PLC (AIB; BB/Negative/B) and Bank of Ireland
(BOI; BB+/Negative/B). However, with a core loan and deposit base of less than
EUR15 billion, PTSB lags AIB and BOI's market positions. Both have domestic loan
books of more than EUR60 billion, leading market shares in Ireland, the largest
branch networks, and were named as the two pillars of the Irish banking system
by the government in 2011. We consider both AIB and BOI to be of "high"
systemic importance and in both cases we add one notch of government support
to the long-term counterparty credit ratings on them. PTSB is the only other
Irish bank to which we add a notch of support to reflect systemic importance.
We also note that, for a while, new lending by PTSB has been very limited
relative to AIB and BOI. We expect PTSB to continue this approach until it has
made progress in its planned restructuring and deleveraging. We believe PTSB
should eventually prove an effective competitive alternative, leveraging off
its good position in the Irish mortgage market and useful share of stock of
retail deposits. Given its current relative absence from the lending market,
its planned deleveraging, and the scale of changes to the Irish banking system
over the past few years, we now believe that another institution could assume
PTSB's market role, or acquire some of its assets and liabilities, in the
unlikely event that this became necessary.
Our "moderate" assessment also reflects PTSB being one of the main recipients
of Irish government capital support. We do not view PTSB as a
government-related entity, even though it has been more than 99% owned by the
government since mid-2011, because the government has said that it intends to
eventually return the bank to private ownership.
On April 26, the government announced that PTSB intends to carve a viable
retail bank out of its existing banking businesses. This follows an extended
review to determine the bank's best way forward. It examined several strategic
alternatives; winding down the bank was one, but the government decided
against this. Within the existing PTSB legal entity, it has been reported that
PTSB's loan book will be split into three components:
-- The core bank to comprise a EUR14.2 billion loan book, which we
understand will be mainly Irish residential mortgages and PTSB's existing
EUR14.7 billion of customer deposits (as reported at Dec. 31, 2011).
-- A separately managed noncore, asset-management unit (AMU) to have a
loan book of EUR12.5 billion. We understand this will mainly comprise Irish
residential mortgages, in particular low-yielding tracker mortgages, and
PTSB's legacy commercial investment property loans. For now, the AMU will
remain with PTSB, but the aim is to eventually remove it from the bank.
-- Capital Home Loans (CHL) to be the third business unit and to comprise
PTSB's U.K. loan book of EUR7.1 billion, which is mainly made up of buy-to-let
mortgages. CHL has been closed to new business since 2008.
As part of the Financial Measures Programme, plans were outlined to reduce the
Irish banking system to a manageable size and to stabilize its funding base.
Like peers, the programme requires PTSB to achieve a target loan-to-deposit
ratio of 122.5% by end-2013, and its recapitalization plans have been sized to
take account of losses on deleveraging. This ratio was 227% at Dec. 31, 2011,
and we assume this will slightly improve during first-half 2012, reflecting
limited new lending and the completed acquisition of a EUR500 million deposit
book in January 2012.
We believe that considerable challenges still remain for PTSB's new management
team.
-- In the near term, PTSB is seeking to make new appointments to its
executive team and has yet to fully implement more-effective collections and
arrears management. In addition, the recently submitted restructuring plan
remains subject to European Commission approval.
-- We believe deleveraging remains difficult given the nature of the AMU
assets. Other than curbing new lending, PTSB has made less headway relative to
AIB and BOI in deleveraging. An easy exit from its AMU appears limited without
broader industry developments.
-- The longer term challenge is to grow revenues, adjust the cost base to
better reflect the smaller business, and carve out a distinct retail offering
that can generate sustainable returns.
systemic importance aside, our ratings on PTSB continue to reflect our view of
its 'bb' anchor, "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "weak"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
The long-term counterparty credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP,
reflecting our view of PTSB's "moderate" systemic importance in Ireland, and
our assessment of the Irish government as "supportive".
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the new management team faces
numerous challenges in deleveraging and returning the core business to
preprovision profitability. In particular, we expect that net interest margins
will remain low and we assume that the cost base has to be adapted to reflect
the smaller size of the continuing business and low new business volumes.
We could lower the ratings on PTSB if we observe significant setbacks in its
restructuring. We would reflect this in a revision of the business position
assessment to "weak" from "moderate". Further, if loan impairment charges or
losses on deleveraging are greater than we currently expect, such that our
projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) falls below the 5% threshold for a
"moderate" capital and earnings assessment, we could revise that assessment to
"weak". However, there would need to be a significant decline in the sovereign
credit ratings on Ireland for PTSB's ratings to be directly affected through
the loss of the one notch for sovereign support that we assign to the bank's
rating at present.
A revision of the outlook to stable would require substantial progress on
restructuring and deleveraging,