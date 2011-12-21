(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 8, we placed the long-term counterparty credit rating on Bank of Ireland on CreditWatch negative.

-- The ratings on Avondale Securities' class A1 and A2 notes are weak-linked to the rating on Bank of Ireland.

-- As a result, we have also placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on both tranches of debt in Avondale Securities, to reflect the rating on Bank of Ireland.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Avondale Securities S.A.'s class A-1 and A-2 notes (see list below). This follows our Dec. 8, 2011 CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on the support sponsor, Bank of Ireland (BoI).

On Dec. 8, we placed on CreditWatch negative our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BoI. That CreditWatch placement followed the same action on the Republic of Ireland on Dec. 5, 2011. The Dec. 8 action reflects the risk of a one-notch reduction in the level of sovereign support that we factor into the long-term ratings on BoI, in accordance with our criteria (see "Bank of Ireland 'BB+' Long-Term Ratings Placed On Watch Negative Following Sovereign Action").

The ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes in Avondale Securities are weak-linked to the rating on BoI due to the support agreement obligating BoI to meet, under certain conditions, payments due on the notes, and potential tax liabilities. As such, today's rating actions follow the earlier action on BoI.

With the Avondale transaction, BoI undertook a synthetic monetization of the value in force (VIF) expected to emerge from its subsidiary, Bank of Ireland Life. The primary objective of the transaction is to increase BoI's Core Tier 1 capital. The structure involves reference to surpluses (VIF) expected to emerge over a given number of years from a specified block of policies on the insurance company's books.

