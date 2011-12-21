(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three Granite Master
Issuer and two Paragon remarketable notes' Short-term ratings to 'F1sf' from
'F1+sf'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
Remarketable notes are intended to constitute eligible securities for purchase
by money market funds, and are remarketed by the remarketing agent annually. If
the remarketing agent is unable to identify sufficient third-party purchasers
for all the outstanding remarketable notes, the conditional note purchaser is
obliged to acquire the outstanding remarketable notes. For this reason, the
remarketable notes' Short-term rating is linked to the conditional note
purchaser's Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') through its subsidiary, Barclays Capital,
acts as the conditional note purchaser in Granite 2007-2, Granite 2006-1,
Granite 2006-3. In Paragon 10 and Paragon 12 this role is performed by Sheffield
Receivables Corporation, an asset backed commercial paper conduit, which is
expected to raise funds either through the issuance of commercial paper or a
revolving asset purchase agreement, initially entered into with Barclays Bank.
The downgrade of the Short-term ratings of the bank has therefore meant a
downgrade of the remarketable notes to 'F1sf'. The Long-term ratings of the
notes are unaffected.
The rating actions are as follows:
Granite Master Issuer plc - Granite 2007-2:
Class 4A1 (ISIN US38741YDT38): downgraded to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'
Granite Master Issuer plc - Series 2006-1:
Class A1 (ISIN US38741YBG35): downgraded to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'
Granite Master Issuer plc -Series 2006-3:
Class A4 (ISIN US38741YCA55): downgraded to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'
Paragon Mortgages (No.10) Plc:
Class A1 (ISIN US69912UAA34): downgraded to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'
Paragon Mortgages (No.12) Plc :
Class A1 (ISIN XS0261644941): downgraded to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'