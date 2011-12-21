(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Iberbond 2004's Class A1 and Class A2 notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The upgrades follow a revision of Fitch's 'Aircraft Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates' criteria, (dated 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). This criteria guided Fitch's analysis of the Iberbond 2004 securities, but the application has limitations relating to the criteria's assumed legal framework, which reflects the US bankruptcy code and other frameworks, such as the Cape Town Treaty.

The ratings incorporate features specific to the Iberbond 2004 securities, including the timing and process for the repossession aircraft, and therefore conclusions reached in Fitch's analysis of the Iberbond 2004 securities may not be applicable to other Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETCs).

The methodology uses a blended ratings approach incorporating elements of the structured finance and corporate rating methodologies. There is also a distinction in the rating of senior tranches, which use a "top-down" approach, and subordinated tranches, which follow a more "bottom-up" approach.

Class A-1 and Class A-2 are senior tranches, benefiting from strong over-collateralisation, due to a modern and liquid collateral pool. As at end-FY11, Fitch forecasts the LTV for both tranches will be around 40% and sensitivities suggest collateral will remain sufficient to cover outstanding interest and principal payments as well as remarketing costs (assumed by Fitch to be 5% of asset values), even after a c.30% fall in aircraft values.

The rating is further supported by the structure's liquidity facility, which enables interest payments to be made in the event Iberia can no longer do so, including in the event of Iberia's insolvency. LoCs of EUR1m per aircraft and entered into by Iberia provide some comfort that costs will be covered at the expense of Iberia and will not be repaid from proceeds following the sale of collateral. Repayment of these facilities occurs after repayment of both Class A notes, which is a positive feature not common to EETC transactions.

Interest rates on the debt issued are fixed and therefore there is more than sufficient headroom in the liquidity facility to cover future interest payments. Exposure from fluctuations in the EUR/USD FX rate is also limited as the Class A1 is denominated in USD, although the Class A2 note, which has a bullet repayment profile is euro-denominated. Nevertheless, sensitivities reveal there would need to be a material deterioration in the USD relative to the euro for liquidity to come under pressure.

Repayments to the noteholders by the airline are a secondary consideration for senior tranches. However, the creditworthiness of the airline indicates the airline's financial ability to repay noteholders in the first instance. Where Iberia is not in a position to repay noteholders, the facility is exposed to the unpredictability of the repossession and remarketing process.