Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PEARL Mortgage Backed Securities 1, 2 and 3's class A notes at 'AAAsf', downgraded the class B notes and assigned ratings to the new class S notes. At the same time, all existing class A and B notes have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transactions all encompass 100% NHG-backed mortgages loans originated by SNS Bank N.V. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Following the update to Fitch's criteria for rating RMBS transactions backed by the Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG), SNS Bank N.V. (the seller) has restructured the three PEARL Mortgage Backed Securities transactions rated by Fitch. The affirmation of the 'AAAsf' rating of the class A notes reflects the increased credit enhancement provided by the newly created class S notes.

The agency was provided with updated pool cuts, historical NHG claims submitted to the Stichting WEW by SNS, historical foreclosure data of the NHG-backed loans and set-off risk assessments, followed by proposals to restructure the PEARL transactions and amended documentation.

On the restructure date, the proceeds of a partial redemption of the class A notes were used to issue mezzanine class S notes. The class S notes rank senior to the class B notes, but junior to the class A notes leading to an increase in credit enhancement. The margins on the class S notes are equal to the unchanged margins on the class A notes.

SNS is rated below Fitch's eligible counterparty rating of 'A'/'F1' and for this reason, the agency has accounted for deposit set-off in rating scenarios above SNS's rating. SNS is allowed to use 80% of the increase of Class A credit enhancement to cover deposit set-off exposures and will cash collateralise any further exposure above the thresholds determined for each transaction.

Fitch has not given credit to the notification trigger, as the trigger was changed to below the 'A' level (at 'BBB') for all transactions. SNS has implemented a collection foundation structure to mitigate the commingling risks associated with this lower trigger.

In March 2011, all borrowers from SNS were notified that the newly created collection foundation, a SPV named Stichting Hypotheken Incasso, would collect future mortgage payments. The collection foundation will transfer payments received to the relevant issuer accounts on the same day. The issuer accounts for the PEARL series are held with the GIC provider, which is Rabobank ('AA'/Stable/'F1+').

The foundation's bank account is still with SNS to enable partial direct debits to be performed. Upon occurrence of a trigger event, which is a downgrade of SNS below 'BBB', the foundation's account will switch to a bank account held at Rabobank to prevent the comingling of funds. Although this trigger event is included in the documentation and has been tested, Fitch believes that in a 'jump-to-default' scenario, collections could still be commingled in the solvency estate of SNS. Therefore, the agency considered the risk of the loss of funds due to commingling or disruption of payments and accounted for this in the transactions by assuming a loss of one month's interest and principal in the cash flow analysis in the higher scenarios.