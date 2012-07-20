(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. -------------- 20-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16950Y

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. (CSCE) reflects the company's high concentration risk and small operating scale, its execution risks outside Fujian province, and its weak and historically volatile financial performance. CSCE's established market position in its home city of Quanzhou and its low-cost land bank temper these weaknesses.

We assess CSCE's business risk profile to be "weak". In our view, CSCE will continue to have higher concentration risk in the next two years than peers with a 'B+' rating. CSCE's sales are highly sensitive to policy changes in Quanzhou, where the government's home purchase restrictions are not applicable yet. More than half of CSCE's land bank is in Quanzhou and the city accounted for 75.3% of the company's sales in the first half of 2012. CSCE's contracted sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.07 billion--or 51.6% of its full-year target of RMB4 billion--in the first six months of 2012.

In our view, CSCE has made some progress with diversification. But the benefits are likely to be somewhat limited because the company faces execution risks in expanding outside its home market. CSCE has a limited record in new markets in northern China. It is also yet to demonstrate an ability to achieve satisfactory property sales by managing multiple projects in different regions. We expect CSCE's property sales outside Fujian to be insignificant in 2012. In the first half of 2012, about 10% of the company's contracted sales were from projects outside Fujian.

We expect CSCE to maintain a small operating scale in the next two years. Compared with its peers, CSCE's property sales are modest and its land bank is fairly concentrated and small. Nevertheless, the company's stable profitability and consistent debt control compared with peers' reflect its low land cost, good cost control, and cautious expansion.

CSCE's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects the company's weak cash flows and high leverage. CSCE's cautious expansion appetite tempers these weaknesses. CSCE's financial performance during the past year met our expectations. Its lower-than-expected borrowings offset its weaker property sales. The management has preserved liquidity by reducing capital expenditure and land acquisitions as market conditions weakened. Although our outlook for CSCE's property sales over the next 12 months is weak, we expect the company to maintain stable credit ratios compared with the previous year.

In our base case, expect CSCE to generate property sales of about RMB4 billion, have an EBITDA margin of 30%, and maintain debt at current levels in 2012. We expect CSCE's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 4x-5x in 2012, similar to 4.5x in 2011. We also anticipate EBITDA interest coverage to be slightly more than 3x, compared with 2.9x in 2011.

Liquidity

CSCE's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will be more than 1.2x the uses of liquidity. Our view is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- CSCE will receive about RMB4 billion in cash from property sales in 2012.

-- The company has unrestricted cash of RMB1.89 billion against short-term debt of RMB1.41 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Land premiums payable in 2012 total RMB548 million in 2012. CSCE has paid up most of the amount in the first half of the year.

-- We have not considered the possibility of an asset sale (e.g., investment properties, land plots) or refinancing.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

We expect the company to continue to maintain sufficient headroom for the covenants for its offshore loan in the next year.

As of June 30, 2012, CSCE has about RMB9.1 billion in unused and uncommitted bank facilities, which need final approval from lenders. We believe that the company has a reasonable liquidity buffer even if some of these facilities are not forthcoming.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CSCE will maintain consistent financial management and adequate liquidity in an uncertain property market. We expect the company to hold at least RMB1 billion in unrestricted cash and keep its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 5x over the next 12 months.

We could lower the rating on CSCE in the next 12 months if the company's property sales and margins are significantly weaker than we expected, and its debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we anticipated, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 5x and its EBITDA interest coverage is less than 3x. This could happen if property sales are lower than RMB3.5 billion or the company's gross margin is lower than 35% in 2012.

The upside to the rating is limited for the next 12 months. We could raise the rating if CSCE executes its geographic expansion well and maintains its market position and profitability in Fujian while operating a larger and geographically diversified portfolio of property projects.