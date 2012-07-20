BRIEF-Halkbank 2016 net profit rises to 2.56 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.56 billion lira ($695.88 million) versus 2.32 billion lira year ago
July 20 Sound Global Limited
* Moody's assigns (P)B1 to Sound Global's proposed USD bond
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.56 billion lira ($695.88 million) versus 2.32 billion lira year ago
* Board of CasinoWilds decided to carry out offensive rights issue of 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)
* Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's management to grow the company’s value Further company coverage: