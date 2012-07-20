(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Direct Asia Insurance Singapore's (DAIS) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously
withdrawn the ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as DAIS has chosen to stop participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage for DAIS.
The rating reflects DAIS's prudent reinsurance support, conservative investment
mix and healthy capitalisation commensurate with the company's business profile.
However, as with all start-ups, there is execution risk associated with the
company's business plan, as well as limited market recognition/branding, amid
intense market competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that possible execution risks inherent
in DAIS' business plan are somewhat mitigated by the company's healthy capital
level and conservative approach to underwriting.
DAIS commenced its business as a direct personal lines insurer in Singapore in
June 2010. The company's strategy is to sell directly to its customers, mainly
through the internet. The bulk of its business currently pertains to motor
insurance. Pricing discipline is particularly important in the insurer's initial
years of operations when it has yet to develop a reliable internal claims
database.
The rating is assigned based on its standalone profile and with less than five
years of audited information available.