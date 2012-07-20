(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Direct Asia Insurance Singapore's (DAIS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as DAIS has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for DAIS.

The rating reflects DAIS's prudent reinsurance support, conservative investment mix and healthy capitalisation commensurate with the company's business profile. However, as with all start-ups, there is execution risk associated with the company's business plan, as well as limited market recognition/branding, amid intense market competition.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that possible execution risks inherent in DAIS' business plan are somewhat mitigated by the company's healthy capital level and conservative approach to underwriting.

DAIS commenced its business as a direct personal lines insurer in Singapore in June 2010. The company's strategy is to sell directly to its customers, mainly through the internet. The bulk of its business currently pertains to motor insurance. Pricing discipline is particularly important in the insurer's initial years of operations when it has yet to develop a reliable internal claims database.

The rating is assigned based on its standalone profile and with less than five years of audited information available.