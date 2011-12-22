(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 -
-- China-based Winsway announced on Oct. 31, 2011,
that it will form a joint venture with Marubeni Corp.
to acquire the entire issued shares of Grande Cache Coal Corp
.
-- The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in February
2012.
-- We are keeping our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on Winsway and the issue rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- Our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on the
company and its notes also remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Winsway Coking
Coal Holdings Ltd. and its 'BB-' issue rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative
implications. At the same time, we kept our 'cnBB+' Greater
China scale credit rating on the company and its notes on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch status reflects Standard & Poor's view on
the potential risks associated with Winsway's indirect
acquisition of 60% of the issued shares of Grande Cache Coal
Corp. (GCC), a Canada-based coal mining company. The acquisition
will expose Winsway to coal price volatility and coal mine
operating risks outside of China, where the company has limited
track record.
Winsway's likely significant upstream investment in coal
mines will increase its exposure to mine-operating and
coal-price risks. Such a strategy could dilute the company's
business model, which emphasizes asset-light trading operations
with limited inventory and manageable exposure to coal price
volatility. The coal price risk is likely to heighten in the
next 12 months. In our view, coking coal prices in 2012 will be
under pressure as domestic steel mills continue to reduce
capacity with weakening demand and a slowing economy.
We believe coal mine operating risk became more uncertain
after Alberta Securities Commission's (ASC) allegation on Dec.
8, 2011, against three GCC senior executives of insider trading.
The joint-venture bidder plans to retain the GCC senior
management team to mitigate execution risk. However, the
allegation raises the likelihood of significant turnover in
GCC's senior management.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next
three months. We will analyze information regarding bridge loan
financing for the announced acquisition, cost competiveness for
Canadian coal sold in China and Asia, and the transportation
capacity to support GCC's increased annual production.
We may lower the rating by one notch upon completion of the
acquisition if: (1) we believe the company's business risk
profile is likely to significantly weaken due to heightened mine
operating and coal price risks; or (2) we project that Winsway's
adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt will stay
below 20% or the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be
more than 4x.
We may affirm the rating if: (1) we expect that the likely
heightened business risk is manageable; and (2) we project that,
following the completion of the acquisition, Winsway's adjusted
ratio of funds from operations to total debt will stay above 20%
and the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will not be more
than 4x.
