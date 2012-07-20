BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Louise Dennett as group finance director
* Announced appointment of Louise Dennett to newly-created role of director of finance change for group
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Central Bank of Bahrain -------------------------------- 20-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Bahrain
Primary SIC: State commercial
banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jul-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Mar-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
21-Feb-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
BHD40 mil (Ijar'a sukuk) 10th issue bnds due
07/20/2014 BBB 18-Mar-2011
* Says it aims to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) in private placement of shares to boost capital
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ko5wKV; http://bit.ly/2kKa4P6