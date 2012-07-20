(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
Overview
-- Guernsey-based Jupiter Insurance Ltd. (Jupiter) qualifies as a captive
insurer under Standard & Poor's methodology and as such is rated at a level
commensurate with its parent, BP PLC.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Jupiter to positive from
stable and affirming our 'A' long-term ratings on Jupiter following the same
rating actions on BP.
-- The positive outlook on Jupiter reflects that on its parent.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Jupiter Insurance Ltd. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings
on Jupiter.