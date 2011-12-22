(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised by two notches the long-term counterparty
credit rating on Promise Co. Ltd. to 'BBB-' from 'BB' and by one notch the short-term rating to
'A-3' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was
placed with positive implications on Oct. 4, 2011, following the announcement on Sept. 30 by
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1) that it intended to increase its
stake in Promise to 100% from 22%. The outlook is stable. In addition, we also raised the
long-term debt rating by two notches to 'BBB-' from 'BB'. The upgrades are based on the factor
of increased extraordinary support, which we have incorporated into our ratings on Promise.
Meanwhile, we also revised upward Promise's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by one notch to
'bb-' from 'b+' due to existing and expected benefits from SMFG.
SMFG increased its stake in Promise through an open offer bid during the last
quarter of 2011. The group plans to undertake a third-party allotment of JPY120
billion of new shares that Promise will issue on Dec. 26, and increase its
ownership in Promise to 98% from an original stake of 22%. SMFG is scheduled
to further increase its ownership to 100% in April 2012.
The 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise incorporates a
three-notch uplift based on possible extraordinary support from SMFG. This is
based on our assessment that Promise is a "strategically important" subsidiary
to SMFG under our group methodology for banking groups. Promise posted a large
net loss of JPY209 billion in the first half of fiscal 2011 (ended Sept. 30,
2011) due to large provisioning for interest refunds. Standard & Poor's views
SMFG's increased ownership and capital injection as the group's demonstration
of its commitment toward Promise. We also believe that Promise's operational
and financial integration within the group is likely to grow stronger. On the
other hand, we currently see the relatively high-risk nature of Promise's
unsecured consumer loan business and its expected limited profit contribution
to the group as constraining factors for the company to be regarded as a
"core" or "highly strategic" subsidiary.
We expect Promise's SACP to benefit from existing support from the group. In
particular, Standard & Poor's views SMFG's planned 100% ownership as providing
certainty for Promise's funding prospects and its financial flexibility.
Meanwhile, we have started to see some stabilizing signs in the consumer
finance market, such as an ongoing year-on-year decline of 20%-30% in interest
refund claims, as well as an increased number of new loan applicants that has
slowed market contraction. Nevertheless, we expect Promise's cash flow to
remain weak in the next few years because the number of interest refunds
remains high as revenue declines. On the other hand, we believe Promise will
likely be able to keep additional provisioning at a manageable level if we
take into account increased level of reserves for interest refunds and lower
operational costs.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Promise would maintain its business
and financial profiles amid a difficult operating environment when existing
and extraordinary group support is incorporated into our assessment of the
company. We may lower our long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise if
we see signs that support from the parent group has weakened, or if we have
reason to believe that Promise is unlikely to achieve profit targets set by
SMFG for an extended period. Conversely, we may consider revising upward the
SACP and raising the long-term counterparty credit rating, or consider
revising upward the outlook on Promise, if the balance between its revenue and
the costs of defaults and refunds of overcharged interest is highly likely to
improve. We may also consider upward revisions if Promise's status within the
group grows stronger, and its financial contribution to the group increases as
conditions within the consumer finance industry stabilize further.
