July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-term and Short-term ratings of 'A-' and 'F2', respectively with a Negative Outlook to the City of Andora.

The ratings reflect Andora's solid finances that do not rely on national transfers, its tax leeway and debt-free position amid low capital spending pressure. The ratings also factor in Andora's small budget and tax base compared with its 'A-' peers and rigidity of costs. The Outlook reflects that of Italy. The ratings would be downgraded if there were a significant and structural deterioration in budgetary performance or a downgrade of the sovereign. A rating upgrade would be dependent on an upgrade of the sovereign.

Andora's operating balance was stable in the last five years at an average 20%, sustained by high tax compliance as well as strict control of costs. Fitch does not expect this to change and sees Andora's margin at about 18% in 2012-2014. This should be almost entirely sustained by the city's own revenue, chiefly property tax, with negligible exposure to national and regional subsidies.

The re-designed property tax with an exclusive levy on secondary residences should allow Andora to increase tax income by about 18% in 2012. Secondary residences outnumber primaries by three to one and mostly belong to affluent citizens. The wealthy tax base mitigates the risks of social opposition to tax hikes, as the rates have been set at the maximum legal ceiling. Untapped flexibility on both primary property and personal income tax (PIT) of about 10% of operating revenue may provide a cushion against any unforeseen spending.

Fitch expects Andora's investment to total EUR15m in 2012-2014, in line with 2007-2011. Additional EUR15m of projects funded through PPP schemes are unlikely to weigh on the city's budget as suggested by past use of such funding sources with no impact on the city's budget and Andora's unchanged high appeal among Ligurian cities for investors. In Fitch's base scenario debt-funding should cover 15% of capex, against Andora's forecasts of no new borrowing by 2014.

Andora is debt free. Even in Fitch's stressed scenario of EUR5m debt funded investments in 2012-2014, debt protection ratios are stronger than Andora's national and international 'A-' peers. Debt protection through the current balance would remain at two years while the operating balance would cover annual debt service approximately five times.

Fitch expects Andora to maintain its strong cash generation, which led to average cash of EUR18m, above 1x budget in 2007-2011. The city does not hold any stakes in loss generating companies, including transportation provided by a provincial company. The fully owned multi-utility Azienda Multiservizi Andora (A.M.A.) is debt free and balances its income statements.

Despite the administration's commitment to provide high quality services making opex rigid, Fitch believes that there is room for savings in the current constrained climate. Salary freezes and the ability to negotiate multiannual contracts should limit cost growth in 2012-2014. The unreserved fund balance is expected to average 10% of the revenue, far above the national cities' average, which provides a buffer against any unforeseen revenue shortfall.

With 8,000 permanent residents, Andora's main activity is tourism, with its population soaring above 50,000 in the summer peak season thanks to the presence of owners of second homes, especially from wealthy areas of Piemonte, Lombardy as well as Germany and France. This boosts the local economy through high consumption. Local GDP per capita is 11% above the EU-27 average and 15% above the national average. Employment is high at 62% and unemployment low at 4.6% compared with a national average of 10%.