BRIEF-UK'S CMA says to look at undertakings offer over SSCP-Acorn deal
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Eurocredit CDO III based on the trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.
-- Based on our review, we have raised our ratings on the class B notes and class R combination notes, and lowered our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes.
-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, C-1, C-2, D1, and D2 notes.
-- Eurocredit CDO III is a cash flow CDO that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of notes in Eurocredit CDO III B.V.
Specifically, we:
-- Raised our ratings on the class B notes and class R combination notes;
-- Lowered our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, C-1, C-2, D1, and D2 notes (see list below).
Eurocredit CDO III is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in September 2003 and is managed by Intermediate Capital Managers Ltd.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Recurrent tensions between Greece and its official sector creditors are already reflected in Greece's sovereign rating, which has been at or below 'CCC' for nearly two years, Fitch Ratings says. Our sovereign credit assessment is underpinned by our assumption that the second review of Greece's third bailout programme will be completed well ahead of July, maintaining access to official funding. The IMF e
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: