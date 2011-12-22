(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') outstanding
EUR15.4bn cedulas hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds or CH) a 'AA' rating.
The 'AA' rating is based on BMN's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 41.3%, the combination of which
allows the mortgage covered bonds to be assigned a 'A+' rating on a probability
of default (PD) basis, and a 'AA' rating after taking into account recoveries
from the total mortgage book in the event of a covered bonds default, provided
OC is sufficient to sustain an 'A+' stress scenario, and sufficient recoveries
are available in a 'AA' stress. In Fitch's analysis, the level of OC supporting
a 'AA' CH rating stands at 83%. This OC level is sufficient to sustain 100%
recoveries on defaulted cedulas, resulting in a two-notch uplift above the
rating on a PD basis. The current nominal OC stands at 170.8%. Going forward,
Fitch will give credit to the lowest OC of the last 12 months in line with its
covered bond methodology and as long as the bank is rated 'F2'. The OC
supporting a given rating will be affected, amongst other things, by the profile
of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time. It cannot be assumed to remain constant.
Fitch's D-Factors are measured on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0%
reflecting perfect continuity and 100% being equivalent to an interruption of
payments due on covered bonds upon an issuer default. As with all D-Factors for
Spanish covered bonds, Fitch's assessment of the continuity risk of BMN's CH is
driven by weak protection against liquidity gaps post an assumed issuer
insolvency, resulting from the hard bullet redemption profile of the CH and the
lack of liquid assets in the cover pool.
The D-Factor assigned to BMN's CH further relies on the effective segregation of
the assets and the privilege granted to CH investors. However, Fitch is of
opinion that a potential loss in collections from the underlying borrowers could
occur and has taken this risk into account in its assessment. It also takes into
consideration the fact that Spanish law does not provide for a separate
insolvency administrator who would be solely in charge of the covered bond
investors. The D-Factor further reflects the quality of BMN's internal systems
and IT platform. Finally, Fitch's assessment relies on the importance of CH as a
domestic bank funding instrument.
As BMN's cedulas programme does not have privileged derivative contracts, no
additional adjustments have been made to the D-Factor to reflect that the tasks
of an alternative manager will not be impacted by the potential substitution of
swap counterparties. However, as mentioned under its criteria, for issuers rated
below 'A'/'F1', Fitch has taken into account a potential loss in principal and
interest collections in its cash flow analysis.
As a result of the D-Factor, and all else being equal, the CH rating could
remain at 'AA' provided BMN's IDR is at least 'BBB+'.
Fitch has modelled the credit risk of BMN's total mortgage book backing
outstanding and new CH, and compared stressed cash flows from the assets to
scheduled payments under the CH.
BMN's total mortgage book as of December 2011 was EUR41.0bn, of which EUR25.9bn
complied with the legal eligibility criteria for setting issuance limits. The
mortgage book mostly consists of loans for residential purposes, mainly to
private individuals (55.4%), loans to developers (18.8%) and commercial loans to
SMEs (25.8%). In a 'AA' scenario, Fitch assumes a weighted average (WA)
cumulative PD for the entire cover pool of 47.2%, and WA recoveries of 35.7%.
The WA life of the mortgage assets stands at 9.5 years, whereas the WA life of
the CH is 4.7 years. Most assets (99%) have a variable rate of interest, whereas
77% of the outstanding CH have a fixed rate.