Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') outstanding EUR15.4bn cedulas hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds or CH) a 'AA' rating.

The 'AA' rating is based on BMN's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 41.3%, the combination of which allows the mortgage covered bonds to be assigned a 'A+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AA' rating after taking into account recoveries from the total mortgage book in the event of a covered bonds default, provided OC is sufficient to sustain an 'A+' stress scenario, and sufficient recoveries are available in a 'AA' stress. In Fitch's analysis, the level of OC supporting a 'AA' CH rating stands at 83%. This OC level is sufficient to sustain 100% recoveries on defaulted cedulas, resulting in a two-notch uplift above the rating on a PD basis. The current nominal OC stands at 170.8%. Going forward, Fitch will give credit to the lowest OC of the last 12 months in line with its covered bond methodology and as long as the bank is rated 'F2'. The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, amongst other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time. It cannot be assumed to remain constant.

Fitch's D-Factors are measured on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting perfect continuity and 100% being equivalent to an interruption of payments due on covered bonds upon an issuer default. As with all D-Factors for Spanish covered bonds, Fitch's assessment of the continuity risk of BMN's CH is driven by weak protection against liquidity gaps post an assumed issuer insolvency, resulting from the hard bullet redemption profile of the CH and the lack of liquid assets in the cover pool.

The D-Factor assigned to BMN's CH further relies on the effective segregation of the assets and the privilege granted to CH investors. However, Fitch is of opinion that a potential loss in collections from the underlying borrowers could occur and has taken this risk into account in its assessment. It also takes into consideration the fact that Spanish law does not provide for a separate insolvency administrator who would be solely in charge of the covered bond investors. The D-Factor further reflects the quality of BMN's internal systems and IT platform. Finally, Fitch's assessment relies on the importance of CH as a domestic bank funding instrument.

As BMN's cedulas programme does not have privileged derivative contracts, no additional adjustments have been made to the D-Factor to reflect that the tasks of an alternative manager will not be impacted by the potential substitution of swap counterparties. However, as mentioned under its criteria, for issuers rated below 'A'/'F1', Fitch has taken into account a potential loss in principal and interest collections in its cash flow analysis.

As a result of the D-Factor, and all else being equal, the CH rating could remain at 'AA' provided BMN's IDR is at least 'BBB+'.

Fitch has modelled the credit risk of BMN's total mortgage book backing outstanding and new CH, and compared stressed cash flows from the assets to scheduled payments under the CH.

BMN's total mortgage book as of December 2011 was EUR41.0bn, of which EUR25.9bn complied with the legal eligibility criteria for setting issuance limits. The mortgage book mostly consists of loans for residential purposes, mainly to private individuals (55.4%), loans to developers (18.8%) and commercial loans to SMEs (25.8%). In a 'AA' scenario, Fitch assumes a weighted average (WA) cumulative PD for the entire cover pool of 47.2%, and WA recoveries of 35.7%. The WA life of the mortgage assets stands at 9.5 years, whereas the WA life of the CH is 4.7 years. Most assets (99%) have a variable rate of interest, whereas 77% of the outstanding CH have a fixed rate.