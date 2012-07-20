(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC has stated that it will not be able to meet all of its obligations under its high-profile contract to provide security during the London 2012 Olympics.

-- The company has suffered reputational damage as a result of this underperformance, which in our view may impair its ability to retain or win other contracts.

-- We are therefore placing our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on G4S on CreditWatch negative.

-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have met with management following the Olympics to assess the impact of underperformance.

Rating Action

On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on G4S PLC on CreditWatch with negative implications.

At the same time, we placed on CreditWatch with negative implications our 'BBB' issue rating on G4S' GBP350 million senior unsecured notes due in 2019, and the EUR600 million senior unsecured notes due in 2017, issued by G4S International PLC and guaranteed by G4S.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that G4S' inability to meet all of its obligations under its high-profile contract to provide security for the London 2012 Olympics has damaged the company's reputation. In our opinion, this damage may result in loss of current U.K. government or private sector contracts and could also make it difficult for G4S to win new contracts in the future.

We consider that negotiations for financial claims for damages by the U.K. government in relation to the Olympics contract could be protracted and very difficult. We think that the Olympics contract underperformance has weakened the company's business risk profile, although we continue to assess it as "strong."

In our view, G4S' underperformance on the Olympics contract could reduce organic revenue growth because the company may fail replace these revenues in 2013. We understand that 20% of the company's revenues are generated in the U.K., of which nearly one-half are from government contracts. While reputational damage is difficult to assess in the near term, we recognize that the London 2012 Olympics is an extremely high-profile event and that the impact of G4S' underperformance could extend beyond the government sector and outside the U.K. Approximately 60% of the company's contracts are on a yearly renewal cycle (government contracts tend to be of longer duration), and therefore it may take several months or years to determine the full impact of reputational damage on revenues. We also consider that reputational damage could render G4S less competitive when it bids for new contracts, leading to lower pricing and lower profit margins, which could cause us to lower the company's business risk and financial risk profile assessments.

At this stage, G4S has estimated publicly that its Olympics contract will now result in a loss of GBP35 million-GBP50 million in the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2012, although in our view, there is a risk that this amount could be higher. However, we think that this loss should not permanently affect the company's financial viability.

Nonetheless, our previous forecasts for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of just more than 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.0x are already at the lower end of the range commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile. We now anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt could worsen temporarily to about 18%, and debt to EBITDA to 4.5x, which would be consistent an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The potential loss of a significant number of contracts could put further pressure on these credit metrics in 2013.