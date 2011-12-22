(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Emgee Cables and Communications Ltd. (Emgee) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Emgee's tight liquidity position as reflected in over 95% utilisation of its working capital limits in FY11 (year-end: March 2011). This is largely on account of its weak cash accruals due to high working capital intensity. Emgee's cumulative funds from operations over FY07-FY11 were only INR41.4m, against an increase in its working capital requirement to INR212.5m during the same period. As a result, the company funded a significant part of its additional capital requirements through debts (FY11: INR196m, FY07: INR61.3m).

The ratings also factor in Emgee's relatively small size of operations (revenue: INR1,403.3m in FY11) compared with the industry peers. This, coupled with the high competition in the industry, resulted in a low EBITDA margin of 3.7% in FY11 (FY10: 3.9%). The low profitability and high debt led to a high net debt/ EBITDAR of 3.7x in FY11 (FY10: 3.7x).

The ratings are, however, supported by Emgee's over two-decade-long track record in cable manufacturing and its revenue growth at a CAGR of about 23% over FY07-FY11. This is supported by its strong product portfolio and distribution network, especially in North India from where it derives over 50% of its revenues.

The ratings also factor in the strong growth potential for Emgee's project division based on the government's increasing focus on improving India's power infrastructure, while simultaneously noting its short-track record in this business. The company started its project division in 2008 for executing turnkey projects for laying new cables/ replacing existing cables for electricity distribution at various locations in and outside India. The division currently contributes about 10% to the total revenues.

Positive rating action may result from a significant improvement in Emgee's liquidity coupled with stable profitability resulting in financial leverage of below 3.0x on a sustained basis. On the contrary, any deterioration in its liquidity, decline in profitability or significant increase in debt resulting in financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis may result negative rating action.

Established in 1987, Emgee manufactures insulated power cables (chlorine and lead-free, submersible cables) and communication cables (coaxial and CAT-5) at its plant located in Jaipur. In FY11, the company recorded an EBITDA of INR52.9m in FY11 (FY10: INR44.1m) and a profit-after-tax of INR7.4m (INR6.8m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Emgee's bank loans as follows:

- Outstanding INR 1.9m term loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR147m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR200m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'