(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nokia's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.
Fitch had previously guided that it would take a negative rating action if it
was not convinced that Nokia could stabilise the revenue declines and be capable
of generating positive single digit operating margins in its Devices and
Services division. The release of Nokia's Q212 results indicate that the company
is currently not near this position and Fitch is not convinced that this can be
attained anytime soon.
Nokia's net cash position of EUR4.2bn and gross cash of EUR9.4bn at Q212 is
strong and is currently supporting the rating. This is expected to be eroded
significantly by restructuring charges over the coming two years. Also, the
company's operating margins are negative. Non-IFRS operating margin fell to
-9.1% in Q212 from -3.4% in Q112, although inventory related write-downs did
negatively affect Q2 margins. If these operational losses are not reversed, the
support that the cash cushion gives the rating is going to be eroded faster,
which could lead to further downgrades.
Fitch believes that the company does not have products in its current portfolio
that can stem the recent losses. The release of a Windows 8 suite of products
now appears crucial. However, the degree of competition in the industry would
suggest that it is going to be difficult to re-establish a significant presence
in the smartphone market. Numerous handset makers have issued profit warnings
recently. For Nokia, an adjusted gross margin profile of around 16% in its Smart
Devices division is unlikely to support a profitable smartphone business and
Fitch remains unconvinced of Nokia's ability to improve pricing in this segment.
Furthermore, the announcement that the current batch of Lumia devices will not
be able to upgrade to Windows 8 is likely to put additional pressures on Nokia
in the coming quarters.
Given all of these headwinds, there is a significant risk that the company's
performance will continue to deteriorate. Despite the size of the company's
restructuring initiatives, including a targeted reduction in Devices and
Services operating expenses to a run-rate of EUR3.0bn by YE13, Fitch is
currently not convinced that the company will be able to stabilise revenues and
reach an operating profit breakeven point. The Outlook is likely to remain
Negative until this is foreseeable.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- If Fitch does not believe that Nokia is capable of stabilising the revenue
declines and halting the operational cash burns at some stage in 2013, then
further negative rating action could be taken. The expected new suite of
products must show that it is attractive to consumers and that it can win back
market share. If this fails to materialise, further downgrades are likely.
- The maintenance of the net cash position is also key. If the company does not
look like it can maintain a positive net cash position, then a negative rating
action could also be taken.